

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $551 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $579 million, or $2.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $828 million or $3.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $4.246 billion from $4.155 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $551 Mln. vs. $579 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $2.66 last year. -Revenue: $4.246 Bln vs. $4.155 Bln last year.



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