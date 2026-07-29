Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (OTCQB: QNCRF) (FSE: K1Y) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced quantum computing infrastructure technologies, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, from August 11-13, 2026. The conference brings together leading institutional investors and growth companies from around the world.

QuantumCore's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be delivered by Chief Executive Officer Eugene Profis and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Christopher Wilson, who will provide an update on the Company's technology roadmap, commercialization strategy, and recent milestones across its portfolio of quantum computing infrastructure solutions.

In addition to presenting, management will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, family offices, analysts, and strategic partners throughout the conference.

"Our participation in Canaccord's premier growth conference marks another important milestone in increasing QuantumCore's visibility within the institutional investment community," said Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore. "As quantum computing transitions from research toward commercialization, we believe QuantumCore is uniquely positioned as a provider of critical enabling technologies that support scalable quantum computing systems. We look forward to sharing our progress, including advances in our quantum amplifiers, room-temperature single-photon detector platform, and cryogenic multiplexing technologies."

During the presentation, management is expected to discuss the Company's expanding portfolio of quantum infrastructure technologies, including:

Quantum amplifiers designed to improve signal fidelity in superconducting quantum computers;

Room-temperature single-photon detector technology and its potential commercial applications;

Cryogenic multiplexing microchips designed to reduce wiring complexity and enable the scaling of future quantum computing architectures;

The Company's commercialization roadmap and manufacturing strategy; and

Market opportunities across quantum computing, quantum networking, defence, aerospace, and advanced sensing applications.

QuantumCore's strategy is to become a leading supplier of the critical hardware infrastructure required by the global quantum computing industry. Rather than developing quantum computers themselves, the Company is focused on supplying the enabling technologies that multiple quantum computing platforms will require as they scale toward fault-tolerant systems.

Investors attending the conference who wish to schedule a meeting with management are encouraged to contact their Canaccord Genuity representative.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore Ltd. develops advanced quantum computing infrastructure technologies that improve the performance, scalability, and commercialization of next-generation quantum computing systems. The Company's growing portfolio includes quantum amplifiers, room-temperature single-photon detectors, and cryogenic multiplexing technologies designed to address critical bottlenecks in the development of scalable quantum computing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, its participation in the conference, its technology roadmap and the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including that the Company will continue to advance and commercialize its technologies as planned, that it will have access to sufficient capital and resources, and that market conditions and demand for quantum computing infrastructure will develop as anticipated. These factors and assumptions should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that this forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.