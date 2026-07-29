

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennox International Inc (LII) announced earnings for second quarter of $269.0 million



The company's bottom line came in at $269.0 million, or $7.72 per share. This compares with $273.9 million, or $7.71 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.545 billion from $1.501 billion last year.



Lennox International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $269.0 Mln. vs. $273.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.72 vs. $7.71 last year. -Revenue: $1.545 Bln vs. $1.501 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 23.00 To $ 24.00



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