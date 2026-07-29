

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 6-1/2-month low of 0.9343 against the euro and more than a 2-week low of 199.52 against the yen, from early highs of 0.9316 and 200.14, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc edged down to 1.0905 and 0.8205 from early highs of 1.0865 and 0.8169, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.95 against the euro, 198.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the pound and 0.83 against the greenback.



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