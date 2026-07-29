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WKN: A2AQCA | ISIN: IE00BY7QL619 | Ticker-Symbol: TYIA
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 13:06
129,95 Euro
+5,39 % +6,65
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S&P 500
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PR Newswire
29.07.2026 12:55 Uhr
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Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Strong Q3 Results; Raises FY26 Guidance

  • Q3 sales increased 9% and organic sales increased 10%*
  • Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.23; Q3 Adjusted EPS* of $1.42
  • Q3 orders +27% organically year-over-year
  • Backlog of $21.0 billion increased 32% organically year-over-year

*This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the attached footnotes. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures.

CORK, Ireland, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, is proud to announce fiscal third quarter 2026 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.23. Adjusted EPS was $1.42.

Q3 sales increased 9% to $6.6 billion and organic sales increased 10%.

For the quarter, GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI was $749 million and adjusted net income from continuing operations was $868 million.

"We delivered another strong quarter, highlighted by 10% organic revenue growth, sustained order momentum, and continued margin expansion," said Joakim Weidemanis, Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Controls. "While we remain early in our journey deploying our proprietary business system, the progress we are seeing demonstrates the potential to further improve execution, productivity and customer outcomes. Our third-quarter performance and continued momentum give us confidence in our raised full-year outlook."

FISCAL Q3 SEGMENT RESULTS

The financial highlights presented in the tables below exclude discontinued operations and are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Orders and backlog metrics included in the release relate to the Company's Solutions and Services businesses. Orders prior to Q1 2026 exclude certain equipment-only sales for longer cycle projects. Backlog has been restated to include this new category.

A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.

Americas



Fiscal Q3

(in millions)


2026


2025


Change

Sales


$4,504


$4,042


11 %








Segment EBIT


847


654


30 %

Segment EBIT Margin %


18.8 %


16.2 %


260 bp








Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


926


742


25 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


951


746


27 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)


21.1 %


18.5 %


260 bp








Sales in the quarter of $4.5 billion increased 11% over the prior year. Organic sales also increased 11% led by continued strength across Applied HVAC. Products and Systems sales increased 12% and Services increased 10%.

Excluding acquisitions and divestitures and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 37% year-over-year and backlog of $15.9 billion increased 40% year-over-year. The increase in orders and backlog was supported by sustained demand from data centers and other mission-critical environments.

Segment EBIT margin and adjusted Segment EBITA margin increased 260 bp compared to the prior year. The increases were primarily driven by strong operating leverage on higher revenue. Adjusted Segment EBITA in both Q3 2026 and Q3 2025 excludes transformation costs.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)



Fiscal Q3

(in millions)


2026


2025


Change

Sales


$1,264


$1,273


(1 %)








Segment EBIT


172


159


8 %

Segment EBIT Margin %


13.6 %


12.5 %


110 bp








Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


179


177


1 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


181


179


1 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)


14.3 %


14.1 %


20 bp








Sales in the quarter of approximately $1.3 billion decreased 1% over the prior year. Organic sales increased 1% versus the prior year quarter; constrained by continued pressure in the region due to the conflicts in the Middle East. Both Products and Systems and Services grew 1% organically.

Excluding acquisitions and divestitures and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 6% year-over-year and backlog of $3.1 billion increased 14% year-over-year.

Segment EBIT margin increased 110 bp and adjusted Segment EBITA margin increased 20 bp compared to the prior year. The increases were primarily driven by favorable pricing and productivity improvements, partially offset by the impact of business divestitures. Adjusted Segment EBITA in Q3 2026 and Q3 2025 excludes transformation costs.

APAC (Asia Pacific)



Fiscal Q3

(in millions)


2026


2025


Change

Sales


$846


$737


15 %








Segment EBIT


171


139


23 %

Segment EBIT Margin %


20.2 %


18.9 %


130 bp








Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


175


143


22 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)


179


143


25 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin % (non-GAAP)


21.2 %


19.4 %


180 bp








Sales in the quarter of $846 million increased 15% versus the prior year. Organic sales increased 15% versus the prior year quarter, led by 20% growth in Product and Systems and continued strength in Applied HVAC.

Excluding acquisitions and divestitures and adjusted for foreign currency, orders increased 12% and backlog of $2.0 billion increased 12% year-over-year.

Segment EBIT margin increased 130 bp and adjusted Segment EBITA margin increased 180 bp compared to the prior year, primarily driven by productivity improvements, favorable business mix and higher revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITA in Q3 2026 excludes transformation costs.

Corporate



Fiscal Q3

(in millions)


2026


2025


Change

Corporate Expense







GAAP


$167


$141


18 %

Adjusted (non-GAAP)


100


93


8 %

Adjusted Corporate expense in both Q3 2026 and Q3 2025 excludes certain transaction/separation costs and transformation costs. The increase year-over-year is primarily due to increased corporate accruals related to incentive compensation and the timing of certain corporate expenses.

OTHER Q3 ITEMS

  • Cash provided by operating activities was $1,289 million. Free cash flow was $1,194 million and adjusted free cash flow was $1,179 million.
  • The Company paid dividends of $245 million.

GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking statements are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year GAAP financial results.

The Company initiated fiscal 2026 fourth quarter continuing operations guidance:

  • Organic sales growth of 9% to 10%
  • Operating leverage of 45% to 50%
  • Adjusted EPS of ~$1.55

The Company's fiscal 2026 full year continuing operations guidance is as follows:

  • Organic sales growth of ~8% (previously up ~6%)
  • Operating leverage of 45% to 50% (previously ~50%)
  • Adjusted EPS of ~$5.05 (previously ~$4.85)
  • Adjusted free cash flow conversion of ~100% (unchanged)

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFO

Johnson Controls will host a conference call to discuss this quarter's results at 8:30 a.m. ET today, which can be accessed via webcast at https://johnson-controls-q3-2026-earnings.open-exchange.net. A slide presentation will accompany the prepared remarks and has been posted on the investor relations section of the Johnson Controls website at https://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay will be made available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the conference call.

ABOUT JOHNSON CONTROLS

Johnson Controls, a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

JOHNSON CONTROLS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:



Michael Gates

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: +1 414.524.5785

Direct: +1 203.499.8297

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]



###

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Johnson Controls International plc (the "Company") has made statements in this document that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this document, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures, debt levels and market outlook are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: the ability to develop or acquire new products and technologies that achieve market acceptance and meet applicable quality and regulatory requirements; the ability to manage general economic, business and capital market conditions, including the impacts of trade restrictions, recessions, economic downturns and global price inflation; the ability to manage macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, including changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including tariffs, economic sanctions, foreign exchange and capital controls, import/export controls or other trade restrictions as well as any associated supply chain disruptions; the ability to execute on the Company's operating model and drive organizational improvement; the ability to innovate and adapt to emerging technologies, ideas and trends in the marketplace, including the incorporation of technologies such as artificial intelligence; fluctuations in the cost and availability of public and private financing for customers; the ability to manage disruptions caused by international conflicts, including Russia and Ukraine and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East; the ability to successfully execute and complete portfolio simplification actions, as well as the possibility that the expected benefits of such actions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time frame; managing the risks and impacts of potential and actual security breaches, cyberattacks, privacy breaches or data breaches, maintaining and improving the capacity, reliability and security of the Company's enterprise information technology infrastructure; the ability to manage the lifecycle cybersecurity risk in the development, deployment and operation of the Company's digital platforms and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability to hire and retain senior management and other key personnel; changes or uncertainty in laws, regulations, rates, policies, or interpretations that impact business operations or tax status; the ability to adapt to global climate change, climate change regulation and successfully meet the Company's public sustainability commitments; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights; the ability to manage disruptions caused by catastrophic or geopolitical events, such as natural disasters, armed conflict, political change, climate change, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; any delay or inability of the Company to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions; the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions; labor shortages, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force; and the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 14, 2025, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Johnson Controls International plc

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Nine Months Ended

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net sales








Products and systems

$ 4,596


$ 4,122


$ 12,687


$ 11,672

Services

2,018


1,930


5,866


5,482


6,614


6,052


18,553


17,154

Cost of sales








Products and systems

3,012


2,656


8,448


7,635

Services

1,128


1,150


3,295


3,278


4,140


3,806


11,743


10,913









Gross profit

2,474


2,246


6,810


6,241









Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,407


1,417


4,029


4,243

Restructuring and impairment costs

80


51


224


146

Net financing charges

71


77


197


243

Equity income

1


4


3


5









Income from continuing operations before income taxes

917


705


2,363


1,614









Income tax provision

165


87


443


160









Income from continuing operations

752


618


1,920


1,454









Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-


160


(27)


301









Net income

752


778


1,893


1,755









Income attributable to noncontrolling interests








Continuing operations

3


-


7


-

Discontinued operations

-


77


-


157









Net income attributable to Johnson Controls

$ 749


$ 701


$ 1,886


$ 1,598









Income (loss) attributable to Johnson Controls








Continuing operations

$ 749


$ 618


$ 1,913


$ 1,454

Discontinued operations

-


83


(27)


144

Total

$ 749


$ 701


$ 1,886


$ 1,598









Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Johnson
Controls








Continuing operations

$ 1.23


$ 0.94


$ 3.13


$ 2.21

Discontinued operations

-


0.13


(0.04)


0.22

Total

$ 1.23


$ 1.07


$ 3.09


$ 2.43









Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to
Johnson Controls








Continuing operations

$ 1.23


$ 0.94


$ 3.12


$ 2.20

Discontinued operations

-


0.13


(0.04)


0.22

Total

$ 1.23


$ 1.07


$ 3.08


$ 2.42

Johnson Controls International plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in millions; unaudited)



June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$ 641


$ 379

Accounts receivable - net

6,970


6,269

Inventories

1,955


1,820

Current assets held for sale

4


14

Other current assets

1,711


1,680

Current assets

11,281


10,162





Property, plant and equipment - net

1,977


2,193

Goodwill

16,612


16,633

Other intangible assets - net

3,550


3,613

Noncurrent assets held for sale

225


140

Other noncurrent assets

5,114


5,198

Total assets

$ 38,759


$ 37,939





Liabilities and Equity








Short-term debt

$ 865


$ 723

Current portion of long-term debt

311


566

Accounts payable

3,917


3,614

Accrued compensation and benefits

1,098


1,268

Deferred revenue

2,943


2,470

Current liabilities held for sale

5


12

Other current liabilities

2,144


2,288

Current liabilities

11,283


10,941





Long-term debt

8,299


8,591

Pension and postretirement benefit obligations

177


211

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale

34


9

Other noncurrent liabilities

5,451


5,233

Noncurrent liabilities

13,961


14,044





Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls

13,482


12,927

Noncontrolling interests

33


27

Total equity

13,515


12,954

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,759


$ 37,939

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Nine Months Ended

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Operating Activities of Continuing Operations








Income from continuing operations:








Attributable to Johnson Controls

$ 749


$ 618


$ 1,913


$ 1,454

Attributable to noncontrolling interests

3


-


7


-

Total

752


618


1,920


1,454

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities of
continuing operations:








Depreciation and amortization

162


190


495


585

Pension and postretirement benefits

(11)


(15)


(39)


(52)

Deferred income taxes

(61)


(39)


(58)


(146)

Noncash restructuring and impairment charges

56


23


160


56

Equity-based compensation

29


48


95


107

(Gain) loss on business divestiture

(13)


-


(86)


6

Other - net

(23)


(24)


2


2

Changes in assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

(368)


(172)


(757)


(79)

Inventories

(26)


(52)


(166)


(79)

Other assets

(35)


(76)


62


(289)

Restructuring reserves

1


5


(25)


2

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

701


258


764


31

Accrued income taxes

125


23


205


(12)

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

1,289


787


2,572


1,586









Investing Activities of Continuing Operations








Capital expenditures

(95)


(94)


(243)


(304)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(291)


(1)


(291)


(9)

Divestitures of businesses, net of cash divested

122


1


331


2

Other - net

(12)


9


(32)


9

Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations

(276)


(85)


(235)


(302)









Financing Activities of Continuing Operations








Net proceeds (payments) from borrowings with maturities less than three months

(259)


(75)


(194)


283

Proceeds from debt

229


-


545


1,369

Repayments of debt

-


-


(639)


(1,096)

Stock repurchases and retirements

(635)


(310)


(850)


(970)

Payment of cash dividends

(245)


(243)


(734)


(733)

Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes

(2)


(2)


(62)


(33)

Other - net

(4)


(7)


(12)


69

Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations

(916)


(637)


(1,946)


(1,111)









Discontinued Operations








Cash (used) provided by operating activities

-


208


(98)


255

Cash used by investing activities

(155)


(25)


(155)


(52)

Cash used by financing activities

-


(109)


-


(174)

Cash (used) provided by discontinued operations

(155)


74


(253)


29

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1)


(201)


122


(216)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held for sale

4


-


-


3

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(55)


(62)


260


(11)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

713


818


398


767

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

658


756


658


756

Less: Restricted cash

17


25


17


25

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 641


$ 731


$ 641


$ 731


FOOTNOTES

1. Sale of Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Business

In July 2025, the Company sold its Residential and Light Commercial ("R&LC") HVAC business, including the North America Ducted business and the global Residential joint venture with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owned 60% and Hitachi owned 40%. The R&LC HVAC business met the criteria to be classified as a discontinued operation and, as a result, its historical financial results are reflected in the consolidated financial statements as a discontinued operation.

2. Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports various non-GAAP measures in this earnings release and the related earnings presentation. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures. Refer to the following footnotes for further information on the calculations of the non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Organic sales

Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. Management believes organic sales growth is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period sales results and trends.

Cash flow

Management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on its liquidity. Management also believes adjusted free cash flows are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period cash flows, cash trends and ongoing cash flows of the Company.

Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP measures which exclude the impacts of the following:

  • JC Capital cash flows primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.
  • The impact of the accounts receivables factoring program which was discontinued in March 2024.
  • Cash payments related to the water systems AFFF settlement and cash receipts for AFFF-related insurance recoveries.
  • Prepayment of royalty fees associated with certain IP licensed to divested businesses.
  • Discrete tax payments are non-recurring tax settlements for certain non-US jurisdictions.

Adjusted financial measures

Adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP measures that are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the excluded amounts is a matter of management judgment and depends upon the nature and variability of the underlying expense or income amounts and other factors.

As detailed in the tables included in footnotes four through seven, the following items were excluded from certain financial measures:

  • Net mark-to-market adjustments are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.
  • Restructuring and impairment costs represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value.
  • Water systems AFFF settlement and insurance recoveries include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries.
  • Transaction/separation costs include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions.
  • Transformation costs represent incremental expenses incurred in association with strategic growth initiatives and cost saving opportunities in order to realize the benefits of portfolio simplification and the Company's lifecycle solutions strategy.
  • ERP asset - accelerated depreciation represents a change in ERP strategy within the EMEA segment, which led to certain assets being abandoned and the useful lives reduced.
  • Loss (gain) on divestiture relates to the sale of the ADT Mexico Security and ADTi businesses.
  • EMEA joint venture loss relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company.
  • Discrete tax items, net includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of and impacts from statutory rate changes.
  • Related tax impact includes the tax impact of the various excluded items.

Management believes the exclusion of these items is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and/or magnitude of the amounts. When considered together with unadjusted amounts, adjusted financial measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results, business trends and ongoing operations of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes.

Operating leverage

Operating leverage is defined as the ratio of the change in adjusted EBIT for the period, divided by the corresponding change in net revenues. Management believes operating leverage is a useful metric to reflect enterprise value creation, capturing the impact of scale and cost discipline across the organization.

Debt ratios

Management believes that net debt to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as the ratio provides an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and also is a measure of risk to its shareholders.

3. Sales

The following tables detail the changes in sales from continuing operations attributable to organic growth, foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and other (unaudited):

Net sales

Three Months Ended June 30

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Net sales - 2025

$ 4,042


$ 1,273


$ 737


$ 6,052

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


(41)


(5)


(46)

Foreign currency

8


15


3


26

Adjusted base net sales

4,050


1,247


735


6,032

Organic growth

454


17


111


582

Net sales - 2026

$ 4,504


$ 1,264


$ 846


$ 6,614









Growth %:








Net sales

11 %


(1) %


15 %


9 %

Organic growth

11 %


1 %


15 %


10 %









Net sales

Nine Months Ended June 30

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Net sales - 2025

$ 11,506


$ 3,631


$ 2,017


$ 17,154

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


(78)


(5)


(83)

Foreign currency

38


169


19


226

Adjusted base net sales

11,544


3,722


2,031


17,297

Acquisitions

-


3


-


3

Organic growth

924


82


247


1,253

Net sales - 2026

$ 12,468


$ 3,807


$ 2,278


$ 18,553









Growth %:








Net sales

8 %


5 %


13 %


8 %

Organic growth

8 %


2 %


12 %


7 %

























Products and systems revenue

Three Months Ended June 30

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Products and systems revenue - 2025

$ 2,847


$ 756


$ 519


$ 4,122

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


(1)


(1)


(2)

Foreign currency

8


11


3


22

Adjusted products and systems revenue

2,855


766


521


4,142

Organic growth

339


11


104


454

Products and systems revenue - 2026

$ 3,194


$ 777


$ 625


$ 4,596









Growth %:








Products and systems revenue

12 %


3 %


20 %


11 %

Organic growth

12 %


1 %


20 %


11 %









Products and systems revenue

Nine Months Ended June 30

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Products and systems revenue - 2025

$ 8,094


$ 2,177


$ 1,401


$ 11,672

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


-


(1)


(1)

Foreign currency

35


113


15


163

Adjusted products and systems revenue

8,129


2,290


1,415


11,834

Acquisitions

-


3


-


3

Organic growth

580


45


225


850

Products and systems revenue - 2026

$ 8,709


$ 2,338


$ 1,640


$ 12,687









Growth %:








Products and systems revenue

8 %


7 %


17 %


9 %

Organic growth

7 %


2 %


16 %


7 %

























Service revenue

Three Months Ended June 30

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Service revenue - 2025

$ 1,195


$ 517


$ 218


$ 1,930

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


(40)


(4)


(44)

Foreign currency

-


4


-


4

Adjusted base service revenue

1,195


481


214


1,890

Organic growth

115


6


7


128

Service revenue - 2026

$ 1,310


$ 487


$ 221


$ 2,018









Growth %:








Service revenue

10 %


(6) %


1 %


5 %

Organic growth

10 %


1 %


3 %


7 %









Service revenue

Nine Months Ended June 30

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


Total

Service revenue - 2025

$ 3,412


$ 1,454


$ 616


$ 5,482

Base year adjustments








Divestitures and other

-


(78)


(4)


(82)

Foreign currency

3


56


4


63

Adjusted base service revenue

3,415


1,432


616


5,463

Organic growth

344


37


22


403

Service revenue - 2026

$ 3,759


$ 1,469


$ 638


$ 5,866









Growth %:








Service revenue

10 %


1 %


4 %


7 %

Organic growth

10 %


3 %


4 %


7 %

4.Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The following table includes operating cash flow conversion, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion (unaudited):


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Nine Months Ended

June 30,

(in millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing
operations

$ 1,289


$ 787


$ 2,572


$ 1,586

Income from continuing operations attributable to
Johnson Controls

749


618


1,913


1,454

Operating cash flow conversion

172 %


127 %


134 %


109 %









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing
operations

$ 1,289


$ 787


$ 2,572


$ 1,586

Capital expenditures

(95)


(94)


(243)


(304)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 1,194


$ 693


$ 2,329


$ 1,282









Income from continuing operations attributable to
Johnson Controls

$ 749


$ 618


$ 1,913


$ 1,454

Free cash flow conversion from net income (non-
GAAP)

159 %


112 %


122 %


88 %









The following table includes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion (unaudited):


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Nine Months Ended

June 30,

(in millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 1,194


$ 693


$ 2,329


$ 1,282

Adjustments:








JC Capital cash provided (used) by operating
activities

(8)


34


(33)


111

Water systems AFFF settlement cash payments
and insurance recoveries

(7)


(3)


(165)


383

Prepaid IP royalties for divested businesses

-


-


(29)


-

Impact from discontinued factoring program

-


1


-


15

Discrete tax payments

-


-


31


-

Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 1,179


$ 725


$ 2,133


$ 1,791









Adjusted net income attributable to JCI (non-GAAP)

$ 868


$ 693


$ 2,145


$ 1,664

JC Capital net (income) loss

26


(8)


22


(4)

Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC
Capital (non-GAAP)

$ 894


$ 685


$ 2,167


$ 1,660

Adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP)

132 %


106 %


98 %


108 %


5. EBIT, Segment Profitability and Corporate Expense

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations before income taxes to EBIT and adjusted EBIT.


Three Months Ended June 30,


Nine Months Ended June 30,


(in millions; unaudited)

2026


2025


2026


2025











Income from continuing operations:









Attributable to Johnson Controls

$ 749


$ 618


$ 1,913


$ 1,454


Attributable to noncontrolling interests

3


-


7


-


Income from continuing operations

752


618


1,920


1,454


Less: Income tax provision (1)

165


87


443


160


Income before income taxes

917


705


2,363


1,614


Net financing charges

71


77


197


243


EBIT

$ 988


$ 782


$ 2,560


$ 1,857


EBIT margin

14.9 %


12.9 %


13.8 %


10.8 %











Adjusting items:









Net mark-to-market adjustments

28


21


16


7


Restructuring and impairment costs

(80)


(51)


(224)


(146)


Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries

17


1


148


13


Transaction/separation costs

(18)


(9)


(43)


(27)


Transformation costs

(80)


(45)


(197)


(124)


Gain on divestiture

-


-


70


-


Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP)

$ 1,121


$ 865


$ 2,790


$ 2,134


Adjusted EBIT margin (non-GAAP)

16.9 %


14.3 %


15.0 %


12.4 %


(1) Adjusted income tax provision excludes the related tax impacts of pre-tax adjusting items.


The following tables reconcile Segment EBIT to Segment EBITA (non-GAAP) as reported and reconcile Segment EBIT and Segment EBITA (non-GAAP) as reported to adjusted Segment EBIT and Segment EBITA (non-GAAP) and adjusted Segment EBIT and Segment EBITA (non-GAAP) margin (unaudited):


Three Months Ended June 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025













Sales

$ 4,504


$ 4,042


$ 1,264


$ 1,273


$ 846


$ 737













Segment EBIT

847


654


172


159


171


139

Amortization

79


88


7


18


4


4

Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

926


742


179


177


175


143













Adjusting items:












Transformation costs

25


4


2


2


4


-













Adjusted Segment EBIT (non-GAAP)

872


658


174


161


175


139

Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

951


746


181


179


179


143













Segment EBIT margin %

18.8 %


16.2 %


13.6 %


12.5 %


20.2 %


18.9 %

Adjusted Segment EBIT margin % (non-GAAP)

19.4 %


16.3 %


13.8 %


12.6 %


20.7 %


18.9 %













Segment EBITA margin % (non-GAAP)

20.6 %


18.4 %


14.2 %


13.9 %


20.7 %


19.4 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA margin % (non-GAAP)

21.1 %


18.5 %


14.3 %


14.1 %


21.2 %


19.4 %



Nine Months Ended June 30,

(in millions)

Americas


EMEA


APAC


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025













Sales

$ 12,468


$ 11,506


$ 3,807


$ 3,631


$ 2,278


$ 2,017













Segment EBIT

2,096


1,764


502


392


427


325

Amortization

232


274


21


56


11


12

Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

2,328


2,038


523


448


438


337













Adjusting items:












Transformation costs

57


6


13


2


4


-













Adjusted Segment EBIT (non-GAAP)

2,153


1,770


515


394


431


325

Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

2,385


2,044


536


450


442


337













Segment EBIT margin %

16.8 %


15.3 %


13.2 %


10.8 %


18.7 %


16.1 %

Adjusted Segment EBIT margin % (non-GAAP)

17.3 %


15.4 %


13.5 %


10.9 %


18.9 %


16.1 %













Segment EBITA margin % (non-GAAP)

18.7 %


17.7 %


13.7 %


12.3 %


19.2 %


16.7 %

Adjusted Segment EBITA margin % (non-GAAP)

19.1 %


17.8 %


14.1 %


12.4 %


19.4 %


16.7 %













The following table reconciles adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP) to adjusted Segment EBITA margin (non-GAAP) (unaudited):


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Nine Months Ended

June 30,

(in millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025









Adjusted Segment EBITA (non-GAAP)








Americas

$ 951


$ 746


$ 2,385


$ 2,044

EMEA

181


179


536


450

APAC

179


143


442


337









Sales

6,614


6,052


18,553


17,154

Adjusted Segment EBITA margin (non-GAAP)

19.8 %


17.6 %


18.1 %


16.5 %









The following table reconciles Corporate expense from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Nine Months Ended

June 30,

(in millions)

2026


2025


2026


2025









Corporate expense (GAAP)

$ 167


$ 141


$ 475


$ 498









Adjusting items:








Transaction/separation costs

(18)


(9)


(43)


(27)

Transformation costs

(49)


(39)


(123)


(116)

Adjusted Corporate expense (non-GAAP)

$ 100


$ 93


$ 309


$ 355


6.Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following tables reconcile net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):


Three Months Ended June 30,


Income from continuing
operations attributable to JCI


Diluted earnings

per share

(in millions, except per share)

2026


2025


2026


2025









As reported (GAAP)

$ 749


$ 618


$ 1.23


$ 0.94









Adjusting items:








Net mark-to-market adjustments

(28)


(21)


(0.05)


(0.03)

Restructuring and impairment costs

80


51


0.13


0.08

Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries

(17)


(1)


(0.03)


-

Transaction/separation costs

18


9


0.03


0.01

Transformation costs

80


45


0.13


0.07

Related tax impact

(14)


(8)


(0.02)


(0.01)

Adjusted (non-GAAP)*

$ 868


$ 693


$ 1.42


$ 1.05

* May not sum due to rounding


Nine Months Ended June 30,


Income from continuing
operations attributable to JCI


Diluted earnings

per share

(in millions, except per share)

2026


2025


2026


2025









As reported (GAAP)

$ 1,913


$ 1,454


$ 3.12


$ 2.20









Adjusting items:








Net mark-to-market adjustments

(16)


(7)


(0.03)


(0.01)

Restructuring and impairment costs

224


146


0.37


0.22

Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries

(148)


(13)


(0.24)


(0.02)

Transaction/separation costs

43


27


0.07


0.04

Transformation costs

197


124


0.32


0.19

Gain on divestiture

(70)


-


(0.11)


-

Discrete tax items

11


(36)


0.02


(0.05)

Related tax impact

(9)


(31)


(0.01)


(0.05)

Adjusted (non-GAAP)*

$ 2,145


$ 1,664


$ 3.50


$ 2.52

* May not sum due to rounding


The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions; unaudited):


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Nine Months Ended

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025





Weighted average shares outstanding








Basic weighted average shares outstanding

608


655


610


659

Effect of dilutive securities:








Stock options, unvested restricted stock and
unvested performance share awards

2


2


2


2

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

610


657


612


661

7.Debt Ratios

The following table includes continuing operations and details net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

(in millions)

June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025

Short-term debt

$ 865


$ 882


$ 1,277

Current portion of long-term debt

311


28


570

Long-term debt

8,299


8,613


8,446

Total debt

9,475


9,523


10,293

Less: cash and cash equivalents

641


698


731

Net debt

$ 8,834


$ 8,825


$ 9,562







Last twelve months income before income
taxes

$ 2,718


$ 2,506


$ 2,262







Net debt to income before income taxes

3.3x


3.5x


4.2x







Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA (non-
GAAP)

$ 4,553


$ 4,325


$ 3,843







Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

1.9x


2.0x


2.5x

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):


Twelve Months Ended

(in millions)

June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


June 30, 2025

Income from continuing operations

$ 2,190


$ 2,056


$ 1,992

Income tax provision

528


450


270

Income before income taxes

2,718


2,506


2,262

Net financing charges

273


279


339

EBIT

2,991


2,785


2,601

Adjusting items:






Net mark-to-market adjustments

(3)


4


(12)

Restructuring and impairment costs

624


595


279

Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries

(174)


(158)


(29)

Transaction/separation costs

55


46


44

Transformation costs

253


218


124

ERP asset - accelerated depreciation

102


102


-

Loss (gain) on divestiture

(70)


(70)


42

EMEA joint venture loss

-


-


17

Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP)

3,778


3,522


3,066

Depreciation and amortization

775


803


777

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 4,553


$ 4,325


$ 3,843

8.Income Taxes

After adjusting for certain non-recurring items, the Company's effective tax rate for continuing operations was approximately 17% for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2026 and approximately 12% for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2025.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

© 2026 PR Newswire
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