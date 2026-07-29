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WKN: 851143 | ISIN: US3695501086 | Ticker-Symbol: GDX
Tradegate
29.07.26 | 13:44
345,00 Euro
-0,12 % -0,40
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
344,10346,6014:07
344,20346,7014:06
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
46 Leser
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General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Revenue $14.1 billion, up 8.1% versus prior year
  • Diluted EPS $4.24, up 13.4% versus prior year
  • $1.9 billion cash from operating activities, 162% of net earnings
  • 1.4-to-1 book-to-bill, with strong order activity in all segments

RESTON, Va., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.5 billion, and $4.24 per diluted share (EPS), on revenue of $14.1 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, revenue increased 8.1%, operating earnings increased 11.9%, and diluted EPS increased 13.4%. Operating margin of 10.4% was a 40-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter.

"Our businesses delivered solid results in the quarter, with revenue growth across all four segments - including double-digit increases in revenue and noteworthy margin expansion in Aerospace and Marine Systems - reflecting our ongoing efforts to increase the pace of execution and deliver on our backlog," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are well positioned to support our customers' needs and are continuing to make significant investments to increase output to meet strong and growing demand."

Cash and Capital Deployment

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.9 billion, or 162% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $429 million in dividends, invested $234 million in capital expenditures, and reduced total debt by $498 million. The company ended the quarter with $7.5 billion in total debt and $4.3 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog

Orders received in the quarter totaled $14.7 billion in the defense segments and $5.3 billion in the Aerospace segment, for a total of $20 billion. Book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.4-to-1 for the quarter for the defense segments, 1.5-to-1 for the Aerospace segment, and 1.4-to-1 on a company-wide basis.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $136.5 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $50.4 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of backlog plus estimated potential contract value, was $186.9 billion.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 120,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics' financial results conference call will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A link to the live webcast will be available at www.gd.com and will be available for replay following the call. Corresponding presentation slides will be available for download prior to the call.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release may contain some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended


Variance



July 5, 2026


June 29, 2025


$



%


Revenue

$ 14,094


$ 13,041


$ 1,053



8.1 %


Operating costs and expenses

(12,634)


(11,736)


(898)





Operating earnings

1,460


1,305


155



11.9 %


Other, net

(4)


15


(19)





Interest, net

(49)


(88)


39





Earnings before income tax

1,407


1,232


175



14.2 %


Provision for income tax, net

(247)


(218)


(29)





Net earnings

$ 1,160


$ 1,014


$ 146



14.4 %


Earnings per share-basic

$ 4.29


$ 3.78


$ 0.51



13.5 %


Basic weighted average shares outstanding

270.2


268.1







Earnings per share-diluted

$ 4.24


$ 3.74


$ 0.50



13.4 %


Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

273.5


270.9







EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Six Months Ended


Variance



July 5, 2026


June 29, 2025


$



%


Revenue

$ 27,575


$ 25,264


$ 2,311



9.1 %


Operating costs and expenses

(24,695)


(22,691)


(2,004)





Operating earnings

2,880


2,573


307



11.9 %


Other, net

14


36


(22)





Interest, net

(118)


(177)


59





Earnings before income tax

2,776


2,432


344



14.1 %


Provision for income tax, net

(491)


(424)


(67)





Net earnings

$ 2,285


$ 2,008


$ 277



13.8 %


Earnings per share-basic

$ 8.46


$ 7.48


$ 0.98



13.1 %


Basic weighted average shares outstanding

270.2


268.6







Earnings per share-diluted

$ 8.35


$ 7.40


$ 0.95



12.8 %


Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

273.8


271.3







EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended


Variance



July 5, 2026


June 29, 2025


$



%


Revenue:










Aerospace

$ 3,525


$ 3,062


$ 463



15.1 %


Marine Systems

4,660


4,220


440



10.4 %


Combat Systems

2,290


2,283


7



0.3 %


Technologies

3,619


3,476


143



4.1 %


Total

$ 14,094


$ 13,041


$ 1,053



8.1 %


Operating earnings:










Aerospace

$ 510


$ 403


$ 107



26.6 %


Marine Systems

342


291


51



17.5 %


Combat Systems

318


324


(6)



(1.9) %


Technologies

339


332


7



2.1 %


Corporate

(49)


(45)


(4)



(8.9) %


Total

$ 1,460


$ 1,305


$ 155



11.9 %


Operating margin:










Aerospace

14.5 %


13.2 %







Marine Systems

7.3 %


6.9 %







Combat Systems

13.9 %


14.2 %







Technologies

9.4 %


9.6 %







Total

10.4 %


10.0 %







EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Six Months Ended


Variance



July 5, 2026


June 29, 2025


$



%


Revenue:










Aerospace

$ 6,804


$ 6,088


$ 716



11.8 %


Marine Systems

9,003


7,809


1,194



15.3 %


Combat Systems

4,573


4,459


114



2.6 %


Technologies

7,195


6,908


287



4.2 %


Total

$ 27,575


$ 25,264


$ 2,311



9.1 %


Operating earnings:










Aerospace

$ 1,003


$ 835


$ 168



20.1 %


Marine Systems

658


541


117



21.6 %


Combat Systems

628


615


13



2.1 %


Technologies

678


660


18



2.7 %


Corporate

(87)


(78)


(9)



(11.5) %


Total

$ 2,880


$ 2,573


$ 307



11.9 %


Operating margin:










Aerospace

14.7 %


13.7 %







Marine Systems

7.3 %


6.9 %







Combat Systems

13.7 %


13.8 %







Technologies

9.4 %


9.6 %







Total

10.4 %


10.2 %







EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)




July 5, 2026


December 31, 2025

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and equivalents

$ 4,333


$ 2,333

Accounts receivable

2,398


2,406

Unbilled receivables

9,255


8,380

Inventories

9,097


9,232

Other current assets

1,955


1,897

Total current assets

27,038


24,248

Noncurrent assets:




Property, plant and equipment, net

7,575


7,525

Intangible assets, net

1,281


1,375

Goodwill

20,927


21,009

Other assets

3,342


3,092

Total noncurrent assets

33,125


33,001

Total assets

$ 60,163


$ 57,249

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 1,256


$ 1,006

Accounts payable

2,874


2,678

Customer advances and deposits

11,034


9,824

Other current liabilities

3,601


3,288

Total current liabilities

18,765


16,796

Noncurrent liabilities:




Long-term debt

6,260


7,007

Other liabilities

8,312


7,824

Total noncurrent liabilities

14,572


14,831

Shareholders' equity:




Common stock

482


482

Surplus

4,535


4,403

Retained earnings

45,502


44,080

Treasury stock

(23,110)


(22,860)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(583)


(483)

Total shareholders' equity

26,826


25,622

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 60,163


$ 57,249

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Six Months Ended


July 5, 2026


June 29, 2025

Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:




Net earnings

$ 2,285


$ 2,008

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:




Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

348


325

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

115


121

Equity-based compensation expense

107


89

Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

365


(98)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

8


(612)

Unbilled receivables

(846)


(200)

Inventories

135


(207)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:




Accounts payable

196


(261)

Customer advances and deposits

1,168


106

Other, net

154


179

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,035


1,450

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(437)


(340)

Other, net

13


124

Net cash used by investing activities

(424)


(216)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(834)


(785)

Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(500)


(1,500)

Purchases of common stock

(319)


(600)

Proceeds from commercial paper, net

-


696

Proceeds from fixed-rate notes

-


747

Other, net

48


39

Net cash used by financing activities

(1,605)


(1,403)

Net cash used by discontinued operations

(6)


(5)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

2,000


(174)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

2,333


1,697

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$ 4,333


$ 1,523

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Second Quarter


Six Months


2026


2025


2026


2025

Free cash flow:








Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,880


$ 1,598


$ 4,035


$ 1,450

Capital expenditures

(234)


(198)


(437)


(340)

Free cash flow (a)

$ 1,646


$ 1,400


$ 3,598


$ 1,110










July 5, 2026


December 31, 2025





Net debt:








Total debt

$ 7,516


$ 8,013





Less cash and equivalents

4,333


2,333





Net debt (b)

$ 3,183


$ 5,680













Supplemental Aerospace Data:









Second Quarter


Six Months


2026


2025


2026


2025

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):








Large-cabin aircraft

35


32


66


62

Mid-cabin aircraft

6


6


13


12

Total

41


38


79


74









Aerospace Book-to-Bill:








Orders (c)

$ 5,278


$ 4,003


$ 9,121


$ 6,364

Revenue

3,525


3,062


6,804


6,088

Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.5x


1.3x


1.3x


1.0x

(a)

We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure

for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business

acquisitions, paying dividends and repurchasing our common stock to cover dilution. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our

earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.



(b)

We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for

investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an

important indicator of liquidity and financial position.



(c)

Excludes customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS




Funded


Unfunded


Total

Backlog


Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*


Total

Estimated

Contract Value

Second Quarter 2026:











Aerospace


$ 22,992


$ 985


$ 23,977


$ 1,170


$ 25,147

Marine Systems


42,356


22,826


65,182


7,442


72,624

Combat Systems


27,507


1,843


29,350


10,847


40,197

Technologies


11,256


6,733


17,989


30,945


48,934

Total


$ 104,111


$ 32,387


$ 136,498


$ 50,404


$ 186,902

First Quarter 2026:











Aerospace


$ 21,172


$ 1,095


$ 22,267


$ 1,040


$ 23,307

Marine Systems


40,598


23,373


63,971


12,519


76,490

Combat Systems


25,532


1,383


26,915


11,770


38,685

Technologies


10,818


6,869


17,687


32,272


49,959

Total


$ 98,120


$ 32,720


$ 130,840


$ 57,601


$ 188,441

Second Quarter 2025:











Aerospace


$ 18,676


$ 1,227


$ 19,903


$ 1,165


$ 21,068

Marine Systems


39,298


13,674


52,972


14,708


67,680

Combat Systems


15,961


616


16,577


9,592


26,169

Technologies


9,945


4,285


14,230


32,011


46,241

Total


$ 83,880


$ 19,802


$ 103,682


$ 57,476


$ 161,158

*

The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and

unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase

new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order.

For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract

value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1959817/GD-Q2.jpg?id=OA2797589

SOURCE General Dynamics

© 2026 PR Newswire
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