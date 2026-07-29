General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue $14.1 billion, up 8.1% versus prior year

Diluted EPS $4.24, up 13.4% versus prior year

$1.9 billion cash from operating activities, 162% of net earnings

1.4-to-1 book-to-bill, with strong order activity in all segments

RESTON, Va., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.5 billion, and $4.24 per diluted share (EPS), on revenue of $14.1 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, revenue increased 8.1%, operating earnings increased 11.9%, and diluted EPS increased 13.4%. Operating margin of 10.4% was a 40-basis-point expansion from the year-ago quarter.

"Our businesses delivered solid results in the quarter, with revenue growth across all four segments - including double-digit increases in revenue and noteworthy margin expansion in Aerospace and Marine Systems - reflecting our ongoing efforts to increase the pace of execution and deliver on our backlog," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are well positioned to support our customers' needs and are continuing to make significant investments to increase output to meet strong and growing demand."

Cash and Capital Deployment

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.9 billion, or 162% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $429 million in dividends, invested $234 million in capital expenditures, and reduced total debt by $498 million. The company ended the quarter with $7.5 billion in total debt and $4.3 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog

Orders received in the quarter totaled $14.7 billion in the defense segments and $5.3 billion in the Aerospace segment, for a total of $20 billion. Book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.4-to-1 for the quarter for the defense segments, 1.5-to-1 for the Aerospace segment, and 1.4-to-1 on a company-wide basis.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $136.5 billion. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $50.4 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of backlog plus estimated potential contract value, was $186.9 billion.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 120,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information is available at www.gd.com .

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics' financial results conference call will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A link to the live webcast will be available at www.gd.com and will be available for replay following the call. Corresponding presentation slides will be available for download prior to the call.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release may contain some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com .

EXHIBIT A CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended

Variance



July 5, 2026

June 29, 2025

$



%

Revenue $ 14,094

$ 13,041

$ 1,053



8.1 %

Operating costs and expenses (12,634)

(11,736)

(898)







Operating earnings 1,460

1,305

155



11.9 %

Other, net (4)

15

(19)







Interest, net (49)

(88)

39







Earnings before income tax 1,407

1,232

175



14.2 %

Provision for income tax, net (247)

(218)

(29)







Net earnings $ 1,160

$ 1,014

$ 146



14.4 %

Earnings per share-basic $ 4.29

$ 3.78

$ 0.51



13.5 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 270.2

268.1











Earnings per share-diluted $ 4.24

$ 3.74

$ 0.50



13.4 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 273.5

270.9













EXHIBIT B CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Six Months Ended

Variance



July 5, 2026

June 29, 2025

$



%

Revenue $ 27,575

$ 25,264

$ 2,311



9.1 %

Operating costs and expenses (24,695)

(22,691)

(2,004)







Operating earnings 2,880

2,573

307



11.9 %

Other, net 14

36

(22)







Interest, net (118)

(177)

59







Earnings before income tax 2,776

2,432

344



14.1 %

Provision for income tax, net (491)

(424)

(67)







Net earnings $ 2,285

$ 2,008

$ 277



13.8 %

Earnings per share-basic $ 8.46

$ 7.48

$ 0.98



13.1 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 270.2

268.6











Earnings per share-diluted $ 8.35

$ 7.40

$ 0.95



12.8 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 273.8

271.3













EXHIBIT C REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended

Variance



July 5, 2026

June 29, 2025

$



%

Revenue:

















Aerospace $ 3,525

$ 3,062

$ 463



15.1 %

Marine Systems 4,660

4,220

440



10.4 %

Combat Systems 2,290

2,283

7



0.3 %

Technologies 3,619

3,476

143



4.1 %

Total $ 14,094

$ 13,041

$ 1,053



8.1 %

Operating earnings:

















Aerospace $ 510

$ 403

$ 107



26.6 %

Marine Systems 342

291

51



17.5 %

Combat Systems 318

324

(6)



(1.9) %

Technologies 339

332

7



2.1 %

Corporate (49)

(45)

(4)



(8.9) %

Total $ 1,460

$ 1,305

$ 155



11.9 %

Operating margin:

















Aerospace 14.5 %

13.2 %











Marine Systems 7.3 %

6.9 %











Combat Systems 13.9 %

14.2 %











Technologies 9.4 %

9.6 %











Total 10.4 %

10.0 %













EXHIBIT D REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Six Months Ended

Variance



July 5, 2026

June 29, 2025

$



%

Revenue:

















Aerospace $ 6,804

$ 6,088

$ 716



11.8 %

Marine Systems 9,003

7,809

1,194



15.3 %

Combat Systems 4,573

4,459

114



2.6 %

Technologies 7,195

6,908

287



4.2 %

Total $ 27,575

$ 25,264

$ 2,311



9.1 %

Operating earnings:

















Aerospace $ 1,003

$ 835

$ 168



20.1 %

Marine Systems 658

541

117



21.6 %

Combat Systems 628

615

13



2.1 %

Technologies 678

660

18



2.7 %

Corporate (87)

(78)

(9)



(11.5) %

Total $ 2,880

$ 2,573

$ 307



11.9 %

Operating margin:

















Aerospace 14.7 %

13.7 %











Marine Systems 7.3 %

6.9 %











Combat Systems 13.7 %

13.8 %











Technologies 9.4 %

9.6 %











Total 10.4 %

10.2 %













EXHIBIT E CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)





July 5, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 4,333

$ 2,333 Accounts receivable 2,398

2,406 Unbilled receivables 9,255

8,380 Inventories 9,097

9,232 Other current assets 1,955

1,897 Total current assets 27,038

24,248 Noncurrent assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 7,575

7,525 Intangible assets, net 1,281

1,375 Goodwill 20,927

21,009 Other assets 3,342

3,092 Total noncurrent assets 33,125

33,001 Total assets $ 60,163

$ 57,249 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,256

$ 1,006 Accounts payable 2,874

2,678 Customer advances and deposits 11,034

9,824 Other current liabilities 3,601

3,288 Total current liabilities 18,765

16,796 Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt 6,260

7,007 Other liabilities 8,312

7,824 Total noncurrent liabilities 14,572

14,831 Shareholders' equity:





Common stock 482

482 Surplus 4,535

4,403 Retained earnings 45,502

44,080 Treasury stock (23,110)

(22,860) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (583)

(483) Total shareholders' equity 26,826

25,622 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 60,163

$ 57,249

EXHIBIT F CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Six Months Ended

July 5, 2026

June 29, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 2,285

$ 2,008 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 348

325 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 115

121 Equity-based compensation expense 107

89 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 365

(98) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 8

(612) Unbilled receivables (846)

(200) Inventories 135

(207) Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable 196

(261) Customer advances and deposits 1,168

106 Other, net 154

179 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,035

1,450 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (437)

(340) Other, net 13

124 Net cash used by investing activities (424)

(216) Cash flows from financing activities:





Dividends paid (834)

(785) Repayment of fixed-rate notes (500)

(1,500) Purchases of common stock (319)

(600) Proceeds from commercial paper, net -

696 Proceeds from fixed-rate notes -

747 Other, net 48

39 Net cash used by financing activities (1,605)

(1,403) Net cash used by discontinued operations (6)

(5) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents 2,000

(174) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,333

1,697 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 4,333

$ 1,523

EXHIBIT G ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:















Second Quarter

Six Months

2026

2025

2026

2025 Free cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,880

$ 1,598

$ 4,035

$ 1,450 Capital expenditures (234)

(198)

(437)

(340) Free cash flow (a) $ 1,646

$ 1,400

$ 3,598

$ 1,110

















July 5, 2026

December 31, 2025







Net debt:













Total debt $ 7,516

$ 8,013







Less cash and equivalents 4,333

2,333







Net debt (b) $ 3,183

$ 5,680























Supplemental Aerospace Data:















Second Quarter

Six Months

2026

2025

2026

2025 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):













Large-cabin aircraft 35

32

66

62 Mid-cabin aircraft 6

6

13

12 Total 41

38

79

74















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:













Orders (c) $ 5,278

$ 4,003

$ 9,121

$ 6,364 Revenue 3,525

3,062

6,804

6,088 Book-to-Bill Ratio 1.5x

1.3x

1.3x

1.0x

(a) We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, paying dividends and repurchasing our common stock to cover dilution. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.



(b) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.



(c) Excludes customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

EXHIBIT H BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Funded

Unfunded

Total Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total Estimated Contract Value Second Quarter 2026:



















Aerospace

$ 22,992

$ 985

$ 23,977

$ 1,170

$ 25,147 Marine Systems

42,356

22,826

65,182

7,442

72,624 Combat Systems

27,507

1,843

29,350

10,847

40,197 Technologies

11,256

6,733

17,989

30,945

48,934 Total

$ 104,111

$ 32,387

$ 136,498

$ 50,404

$ 186,902 First Quarter 2026:



















Aerospace

$ 21,172

$ 1,095

$ 22,267

$ 1,040

$ 23,307 Marine Systems

40,598

23,373

63,971

12,519

76,490 Combat Systems

25,532

1,383

26,915

11,770

38,685 Technologies

10,818

6,869

17,687

32,272

49,959 Total

$ 98,120

$ 32,720

$ 130,840

$ 57,601

$ 188,441 Second Quarter 2025:



















Aerospace

$ 18,676

$ 1,227

$ 19,903

$ 1,165

$ 21,068 Marine Systems

39,298

13,674

52,972

14,708

67,680 Combat Systems

15,961

616

16,577

9,592

26,169 Technologies

9,945

4,285

14,230

32,011

46,241 Total

$ 83,880

$ 19,802

$ 103,682

$ 57,476

$ 161,158

* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1 BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1959817/GD-Q2.jpg?id=OA2797589

SOURCE General Dynamics