

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.160 billion, or $4.24 per share. This compares with $1.014 billion, or $3.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $14.094 billion from $13.041 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.160 Bln. vs. $1.014 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.24 vs. $3.74 last year. -Revenue: $14.094 Bln vs. $13.041 Bln last year.



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