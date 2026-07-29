

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States has banned the import of humanoid robots and inverters citing national security reasons.



Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission updated its Covered List to include two new categories of devices - 'advanced robotic devices' - mobile robots, such as humanoids and quadrupeds, and connected power inverters produced in foreign countries.



FCC said it took the action following a decision by a White House-Executive Branch inter-agency body of national security experts that these foreign-made products, regardless of the nationality of origin, 'pose unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States or the safety and security of United States persons.'



National security agencies said these devices could create supply chain vulnerabilities that could disrupt U.S. economic and national security and could create a cybersecurity risk that threatened American critical infrastructure.



Advanced robotics devices and power inverters that the Department of War and the Department of Homeland Security have granted 'Conditional Approval' after finding that such device or class of devices do not pose such unacceptable risks are exempted from the ban.



FCC made it clear that the ban does not impact consumers' continued use of devices they previously acquired, nor does it prevent retailers from continuing to sell, import, or market relevant models approved previously through the FCC's equipment authorization process. The restrictions apply to new device models. It also does not impact purchase or use by the federal government.



China is a major producer of advanced robots such as humanoid and four-legged robots, It is a rival to the United States in this filed and artificial intelligence.



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