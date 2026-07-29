

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - With Saudi forces for the first time joining their American counterparts in attacking Iranian-linked targets in Iraq, and Iran carrying out a 'surprise attack' at U.S. forces in the region, the Middle East war suddenly escalated.



After the United States and Iran paused strikes on each other for the fifth consecutive night, U.S., the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq Tuesday against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.



U.S. and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq.



U.S. Central Command said it was in a 'strong response' to more than 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks against U.S. forces in the last 72 hours, which were not successful.



From February through April, there were more than 600 attempted attacks on U.S. citizens and facilities by Iran-aligned terrorist militias in Iraq, according to CENTCOM.



The US military warned the IRGC and its terrorist proxies to stop these attacks to avoid further U.S. military response.



An Iran-aligned militia said at least 20 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in the US-Saudi joint attacks.



The Popular Mobilization Forces said in a statement posted on Telegram that the allies targeted a number of its headquarters in the Iraqi provinces of Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala, and Diyala.



Meanwhile, CENTCOM said many ballistic missiles launched by Iran in an attempted 'surprise attack' on US forces in the Middle East have been intercepted.



IRGC said the missiles had targeted a US air base and a command center in Jordan, adding that three oil tankers which ignored its warnings in the Strait of Hormuz were attacked.



The sudden escalation led to more than 4 percent rise in oil prices, fueling fresh concerns over disruptions to energy supplies.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News