

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider to the global insurance industry, has acquired McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), a geospatial intelligence and event response company specializing in real-time catastrophe and conflict event analysis.



The acquisition extends Verisk's capabilities in Strikes, Riots and Civil Commotion and political violence risk analytics. Under the deal, MIS will integrate its real-time geospatial intelligence with Verisk's catastrophe models, risk analytics, and claims solutions, providing clients with a more comprehensive view of unfolding events.



MIS will join Verisk's Catastrophe and Risk Solutions division, complementing Verisk Maplecroft's expertise in monitoring external risks across operations, supply chains, and investments. This integration enables clients to prepare earlier, respond faster, and make more confident decisions when events occur.



The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Verisk's financial results, the company added.



In the pre-market hours, VRSK is trading at $214.00, up 0.82 percent on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News