

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, technology company Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2027.



For fiscal 2027, ADP now projects earnings per share growth of 11 to 13 percent and adjusted earnings per share growth of 9 to 11 percent on revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ADP is trading on Nasdaq at $261.47, down $2.70 or 1.02 percent.



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