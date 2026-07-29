

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $152.603 million, or $4.00 per share. This compares with $171.454 million, or $4.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $2.104 billion from $2.062 billion last year.



Watsco, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $152.603 Mln. vs. $171.454 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.00 vs. $4.52 last year. -Revenue: $2.104 Bln vs. $2.062 Bln last year.



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