

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it is launching a new initiative to streamline commercial space licensing, making it faster and easier for innovators to secure approvals to launch rockets, reenter spacecraft, and operate launch and reentry sites.



The move builds on President Donald Trump's 'Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry' Executive Order and advances a decades-old Congressional mandate to simplify and expedite commercial space licensing.



The proposed rule would allow FAA to waive unnecessary environmental laws and regulations that are slowing American innovation. Requirements that are needed to protect public health and safety, property, national security, or U.S. foreign policy interests would not be impacted ude to the introduction of the new initiative, FAA said.



During the past five years, the FAA authorized more commercial space operations than in the previous three decades - including a record 204 in Fiscal Year 2025. The agency's commercial space forecast projects up to 4,288 operations over the next decade, soaring from 214 this year to 507 in 2036.



Despite this progress, applicants face pointless, time-consuming requirements and expenses preparing environmental studies and providing information for overlapping reviews from multiple federal agencies. These duplicative processes create needless delays for near-term launch operations.



'America won the first Space Race, and we can do it again -- but only if we get government red tape out of the way. That's why President Trump has charged USDOT with unlocking the final frontier and re-establishing the United States' dominance in space,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.



'Thanks to President Trump's leadership, we are supercharging commercial space activity, slashing costs, and strengthening America's competitive edge in this vital field.'



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