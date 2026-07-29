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WKN: A2H62G | ISIN: US65158N1028 | Ticker-Symbol: NMB
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 08:10
13,900 Euro
+0,72 % +0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWMARK GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMARK GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,70013,90015:33
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 14:15 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Newmark Group, Inc.: Newmark Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET Today

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, today, reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and declared its quarterly dividend.

A complete and full-text financial results press release, including information about today's financial results conference call and Newmark's dividend declaration, is accessible at either of the following web pages:

https://ir.nmrk.com/ (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://nmrk.com/media (PDF version of the full release only)

Note: If clicking on the above links does not open a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.

Today's conference call is expected to contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial outlook and targets.

ABOUT NEWMARK
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.6 billion. As of June 30, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 200 offices with more than 10,000 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

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Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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