

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) said on Wednesday that it has joined hands with several new regional grocery retailers across the U.S. This will bring regional grocery brands, including Busch's Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe's Market, and Piggly Wiggly, to the Uber Eats marketplace.



Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail, North America at Uber, said: 'When it comes to grocery shopping, local preference matters. These new partnerships help us bring more of those local favorites to Uber Eats while creating new opportunities for grocers to grow their business.'



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