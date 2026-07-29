

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An escalating Middle East conflict or the spike in crude oil prices or the Fed's much-awaited interest rate decision or the intensifying selloff in semiconductor stocks failed to halt the rebound in crypto markets during the past 24 hours. Crypto markets remained insulated from the chip selloff as well as anxiety ahead of the big tech earnings, lifting overall cryptocurrency market capitalization by more than a percent during the past 24 hours. Bitcoin traded between $64,639 and $62,715 during the same period.



Crude oil prices staged a rebound on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions reignited on Wednesday in the backdrop of a fresh flare-up in the Middle East. Amidst an overnight spike of around 4 percent in crude oil prices, markets sharply revised the expectations of a Fed rate hike in the ongoing FOMC. The likelihood of the Federal Reserve announcing a quarter percent rate hike on Wednesday afternoon has increased to 38 percent from 31 percent a day earlier. Sovereign bond yields have also hardened in tandem, risking a jump in the opportunity cost of holding cryptocurrencies that are typically non-yielding.



Despite a persisting selloff in the semiconductor scrips, crypto has come out unscathed. Among the top 10 semiconductor companies as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com, 7 have erased more than 1 percent in the most recent trading. South Korea's SK Hynix topped with losses of around 9.6 percent. CXMT Corporation rallied 12.7 percent and is the only one among the top 10 to trade with overnight gains of more than a percent.



In contrast, Zcash is the only cryptocurrency among the top 10 cryptocurrencies as per market capitalization published by coinmarketcap.com to decline more than a percent overnight. Four in the grouping of have rallied more than 1 percent in the past 24 hours.



Amidst crypto's decoupling from the selloff in the tech space, aggregate crypto market capitalization has rallied 1.4 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.20 trillion. The increase in overall crypto market capitalization was however accompanied by a 4.5-percent decline in trading volumes.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.6 percent higher at $64,348.93. The current price is around 49 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency's year-to-date losses have reduced to 26.5 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows swelling to $50 million on Tuesday from $12 million on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF recorded net outflows of $55 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is ranked between Meta Platforms in the 12th position and Tesla in the 14th position.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 2 percent higher at $1,909.70. The leading alternate coin is trading 61 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,926.50 and $1,856.34. Ethereum's year-to-date losses have fallen to 35.6 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $9 million on Tuesday, declining from $12 million on Monday.



Ethereum is continuing in the 86th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 0.72 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $569.58. BNB is trading 58 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency jumped 3.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.08, around 72 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) gained more than a percent overnight to $73.77. SOL's current price is around 75 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $18 million on Tuesday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall added 0.68 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3269. The trading price is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) added 0.36 percent overnight, to trade at $54.55, around 29 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $1 million on Tuesday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall gained 0.76 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0704. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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