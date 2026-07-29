LG Launches New Award-Winning UltraGear evo 5K2K Gaming Monitor Line-up

LG expands its 2026 premium display portfolio with next generation high-resolution monitors built for ultimate immersion.

News Summary:

The 2026 line-up introduces three premium monitors with resolutions at or above 5K, including a massive 52-inch panoramic screen and an award-winning 39-inch OLED display.

Built to meet the growing demand for high-resolution setups, these monitors offer industry-leading refresh rates and sharp visual clarity.

DUBAI, UAE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has announced the launch of its newest premium gaming monitor line-up, the LG UltraGear evo series, specifically designed to define LG's ultra-high-resolution category of displays at WUHD (5K2K) and above. The new family of screens includes three distinct models: the 52-inch G9, the 39-inch GX9, and the 27-inch GM9.

A New Standard in High-Resolution Gaming

LG's premium evo branding is reserved specifically for displays representing the highest resolution tiers, meeting a rapid rise in consumer demand for 5K and above monitors:

LG UltraGear evo G9 - The world's largest 5K2K 240Hz gaming monitor features a massive 52-inch curved display. With a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature, it wraps around the user's field of vision while providing an ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

- The world's largest 5K2K 240Hz gaming monitor features a massive 52-inch curved display. With a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature, it wraps around the user's field of vision while providing an ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. LG UltraGear evo GX9 - An Innovation Award Honoree at CES 2026, the GX9 is the world's first 39-inch 5K2K OLED curved gaming monitor. It features AI upscaling capabilities and a 0.03ms response time for fast-paced gameplay.

- An at CES 2026, the GX9 is the world's first 39-inch 5K2K OLED curved gaming monitor. It features AI upscaling capabilities and a 0.03ms response time for fast-paced gameplay. LG UltraGear evo GM9 - Also a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree, this 27-inch 5K gaming monitor features Hyper Mini LED technology and ultra-high brightness settings for incredible color accuracy and dynamic contrast.

Combining elite gaming performance with next-generation screen intelligence, the evo series delivers exceptional pixel density and sharp, high-fidelity visuals with the integration of advanced OLED and Hyper Mini LED panels offering incredible color accuracy and dynamic contrast, while refresh rates up to 240Hz ensure perfectly fluid motion. Engineered with ergonomic, curved designs that naturally wrap around the user's field of vision, LG's premium gaming monitors enhance comfort and deep-scene immersion during long sessions of high-performance gaming or creative work.

Exclusive Launch Promotions

Following the successful completion of the pre-order phase, the official launch of the new UltraGear evo gaming monitor line-up is now underway, currently available exclusively through Microless with special limited-time promotional discounts on select products, with the line-up arriving soon at other local retailers. For more information on the 2026 UltraGear evo Gaming Monitor line-up, visit: ultragear-evo Monitors | LG UAE

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

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