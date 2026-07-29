Global data and technology company recognized for helping financial institutions accelerate AI innovation with trusted model governance, transparency and regulatory control

Key Highlights

Chartis Research recognized Experian as the category winner for Model Risk Management Environment in the Quantitative Analytics50 2026 report.

Experian Ascend Platform enables organizations to move from model development to governed production with transparency, traceability and policy-driven controls.

Recognition validates Experian's approach to helping lenders and financial institutions accelerate AI adoption while strengthening compliance, explainability and model risk governance.

Experian today announced it has been recognized by Chartis Research as the winner in the Model Risk Management Environment category in the Quantitative Analytics50 2026 report. The recognition marks Experian's first appearance in the prestigious ranking and reinforces the company's position as a leading provider of data and AI-driven analytics solutions for regulated financial services organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729058148/en/

Chartis Research recognized Experian as the category winner for Model Risk Management Environment in the Quantitative Analytics50 2026 report.

"This recognition from Chartis reflects the growing importance of governing AI with the same rigor used to build it," said Vijay Mehta, Chief AI Officer at Experian. "Financial institutions need to scale AI without sacrificing transparency, accountability or regulatory compliance. Our vision is to provide an integrated agentic platform that enables organizations to operationalize trusted AI with confidence, helping them move from building models to deploying trusted AI at enterprise scale."

The award recognizes Experian's comprehensive approach to model risk management, which allows organizations to govern analytical and AI models throughout the lifecycle, from development through deployment and continuous monitoring. Built on the Experian Ascend Platform, the solution combines trusted data, feature engineering, model operations, decisioning and risk analytics with capabilities including model registry, version control, automated validation, explainability, fairness testing, continuous monitoring, drift detection and audit-ready documentation. Together, these capabilities help organizations accelerate AI adoption while maintaining transparency, traceability and regulatory oversight.

This comes at a time when more institutions are moving to adopt AI. According to Experian research, 60% of respondents agree that they are moving toward architectures that enable AI agents and systems to interact seamlessly across tools and data sources. Additionally, 86% of respondents agree that transparency of analytics and insights is considered highly valuable in improving decision-making.

"Experian's strong showing in our STORM Quantitative Analytics50 ranking, and its Model Risk Management Environment solution award, reflect the strength of Ascend, its advanced analytics development and management environment," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "By providing robust development, sandbox and control tools, Ascend enables users to combine components that are often highly diverse."

Experian also continues to advance AI-enabled analytics through model-building copilots, AI governance support, synthetic data, scenario construction and stress testing, allowing financial institutions to scale AI responsibly while strengthening governance and operational efficiency.

Chartis' recognition further validates Experian's continued investment in helping financial institutions adopt AI responsibly while strengthening governance, transparency and confidence in analytical decision-making. As adoption moves from experimentation to enterprise scale, tools like Experian's Agent Operating SystemTM will be important to support clear controls, auditability and human oversight.

To learn more about Experian's Model Risk Management solutions and the Experian Ascend Platform, visit https://www.experian.com/business/products/assistant-for-model-risk-management

About Chartis

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Our goal is to support companies as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. For more information, visit www.chartis-research.com.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729058148/en/

Contacts:

Michael Troncale

Experian Public Relations

+1 714 830 5462

michael.troncale@experian.com