The company's early results show an approximately 30% delivery-performance gain when AI tool adoption is paired with operating model change

Software teams are generating code faster than ever with AI, yet many see the bottleneck shifting to delivery speed and code quality. Coherent Solutions, a global digital engineering firm, argues in its recent whitepaper that the problem lies in traditional SDLC processes that aren't built for AI's speed. It introduces an operating framework designed to close that gap, called the Continuous Delivery Loop (CDL).

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New Continuous Delivery Loop framework from Coherent Solutions

The whitepaper, "From traditional SDLC to the Continuous Delivery Loop," is available to download for free.

The whitepaper also describes what the company calls the "Digital Value Gap," which exists between accelerated developer activity and actual business outcomes. Deploying AI tools in isolation tends to hit a ceiling of roughly 10% in productivity gains, the paper notes, citing Gartner, while BCG has found that about 70% of AI's value comes from changing how work is organized rather than from AI tools alone.

Unlike the linear, or traditional SDLC processes, the company's CDL framework ensures each cycle of the loop feeds intelligent insights into the next. Individual knowledge becomes recorded in company memory, giving each new project a stronger foundation.

"AI's speed and automation make it easier for teams to boost their output while reducing manual effort, but it doesn't remove people from the delivery process," said Max Belov, Chief Technology Officer at Coherent Solutions. "Human strategy, oversight, and decision-making are more important than ever to ensure the efficiency of AI native delivery systems."

"Accelerating workflows and processes does not automatically translate into enterprise value," said Shawn Torkelson, Chief Marketing Strategy Officer at Coherent Solutions. "Companies should make high-level operational shifts to create a more cohesive system that sets the path to AI-native engineering."

About Coherent Solutions

Coherent Solutions is a global digital solutions engineering firm founded in 1995. With teams in 10 development centers across Europe and Latin America, the firm brings 30 years of technology expertise and industry knowledge to deliver tailored digital solutions. Partnering with high-growth scale-ups and ambitious global brands, Coherent Solutions is recognized for its commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation.

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Media Relations: media@coherentsolutions.com