The Company's existing teams will continue to support the state-of-the-art 230,000-square-meter center, which will efficiently manage planned European demand through expansion and supportive automation technologies as well as create new opportunities in Wallonia

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, announced that construction for its new Skechers European Distribution Center will be complete next month. Conveniently located minutes from Liège Airport, the 230,000-square-meter center's close proximity to its longstanding Milmort site and continuing support of its existing teams will facilitate a smooth transition, while its innovative new technologies will create new business opportunities in the Wallonia region.

"For more than 23 years, Skechers has placed its trust in Wallonia as a strategic base for its European operations-and this new phase is the next chapter of our growth," said David Weinberg, COO at Skechers. "This massive, automated and sustainable building puts us at the forefront of innovative distribution to the continent."

The future center will hold BREEAM Excellence certification, incorporating high standards of energy performance and sustainability. The project is being developed in partnership with Weerts Group, a major player in European logistics real estate, and in collaboration with AWEX, SOWAER and Liège Airport.

"This logistics center is a state-of-the-art building, designed to meet the highest standards of performance, sustainability and flexibility. It reflects the strength of our partnership with Skechers," said Yves Weerts, Executive Chairman CEO at Weerts Group. "This project demonstrates that it is possible to develop very high-quality logistics infrastructure on a European scale from within Wallonia."

Automation at the new hub will not replace the work of existing teams on-site; it introduces a balance. This balance makes it possible to keep operations in Belgium, despite the pressure of costs, and avoid a relocation scenario.

"The choice of Wallonia for this new European distribution center is a strong vote of confidence in our region," said Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Minister for the Economy, Industry and Employment. "In an increasingly competitive global environment, retaining and developing operations here is never a given. This investment secures jobs, strengthens Wallonia's position as a leading logistics hub in Europe and sends a clear message: international companies continue to choose Wallonia to grow and invest."

Skechers' technological partner, KNAPP, a worldwide leader in intralogistics solutions, will support this scaling up, underpinned by a decade-long transatlantic partnership and proven expertise in large-scale projects.

Installation of the Company's automation system will begin in August 2026, with the first phase set to be completed by the end of 2028. From goods receipt to shipping, the entire supply chain will be integrated into a completely redesigned logistics ecosystem.

"This next-generation warehouse designed in consultation with the Skechers team and VanLooy Group supports the next step to set the future of Skechers' operation throughout Europe," said Oliver Lehner, vice president of Partner Products Solutions at KNAPP. "A deep level of integration of broad automated processes and the high performance capable of handling very large volumes will ensure excellent service to Skechers customers B2C and B2B."

This new distribution center marks the next phase in Skechers' European expansion strategy. From automation and growth to job and experience retention, all of the conditions are in place to ensure that the Company's customers will continue to receive unparalleled service over the next 20 years.

About Skechers U.S.A. Benelux B.V. and SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A. Benelux B.V. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com