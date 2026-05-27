New silo joins SKX_2 boot in the Sunset Pack to be worn on the pitch by Harry Kane and more players during global football tournament

Skechers brings innovation and comfort to soccer/football with the arrival of the groundbreaking new lightweight Skechers Razor 2 speed boot. It debuts with the Skechers Football Sunset Pack, also available on the SKX_2 control boot. This brightly colored pack inspired by Los Angeles at dusk will be seen on the pitch in North America during the upcoming global tournament.

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Skechers unveils the new Razor 2 a lightweight speed boot engineered for football's biggest stage, arriving as part of the new Sunset Pack.

"This is our first World Cup since launching Skechers Football three years ago, and as an added bonus, it is in our own backyard. That makes it especially meaningful to see how far we've come in such a short time with players from multiple countries in the tournament wearing our Sunset Pack boots," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "This global event is the ultimate showcase for the signature comfort, innovative performance and distinct personality of Skechers Football."

In honor of the biggest tournament in the world, an energetic hero film (watch here) spotlights the Sunset Pack and stars England's Harry Kane, Turkey's Baris Alper Yilmaz and Sweden's Anthony Elanga. As top athletes gear up for travel to North America, the Skechers campaign invites players and special guests including Mohammed Kudus, Jamie Redknapp, Frank Leboeuf and Ruud Gullit to experience the "Skechers Motel"-a classic Americana roadside destination where our elite footballers stay in comfort before the excitement unfolds on the pitch.

"Playing at the World Cup is always the greatest honour and doing it in Skechers will be fantastic," said Harry Kane, recipient of the 2025/2026 European Golden Boot. "When you're playing on the world's biggest stage, you need boots that look good and make you feel confident. The design is incredible, but more importantly, the performance and comfort are exactly what I need to perform at my best. I'm incredibly excited to lead the boys in them and give everything we've got."

Skechers Football offers a wide range of styles with options for every type of player on any surface.

Introduced with the Sunset Pack is the all-new innovative Razor 2 Elite speed boot (worn by Baris Alper Yilmaz and Anthony Elanga, among others) for maximized propulsion and explosive acceleration. Developed with athlete insight to support the movements and demands of the modern game, the boot is now lighter and faster with no break-in required thanks to a fit adaptable to the anatomy of more foot shapes. It features a first-in-class upper construction with cut-out sections to reduce weight, a thermoplastic and fiberglass plate with an aggressive traction design, a Skechers Performance Fitknit upper, and a resilient Hyper Burst Pro sockliner.

The SKX_2 Elite (worn by Harry Kane among others) is designed for players who require precise strike control with a custom last meticulously crafted to optimize comfort and deliver a perfect fit for enhancing touch on the pitch. It also features Hyper Burst Pro, a Skechers Performance Fitknit upper, and a multi-directional outsole for incredible traction over multiple surfaces.

In addition to the Elite versions worn by professional footballers around the globe, Skechers also offers the SKX_2 and Razor 2 in Academy and Club boots perfect for all levels of play with maximized performance and comfort, as well as Youth and Kids boots for the next generation of players who want to emulate their favorite stars, featuring an adaptable fit and enhanced comfort in every pair. Both ranges are available in firm ground, indoor and turf styles.

Complementing the Sunset Pack, the celebration will continue when Skechers brings the Los Angeles vibe into the afterhours with the Neon City Pack featuring colors inspired by the city late at night. Skechers Football boots in the Neon City Pack colorway are set to drop in July in North America, Europe and select global markets.

The new Skechers Football Sunset Pack is available now at select Skechers stores, skechers.com, as well as specialty retailers. Global football fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Football product launches and more by following @skechersfootball on Instagram and TikTok.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500 company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260522503633/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

jennc@skechers.com