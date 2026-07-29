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WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 08:05
3,870 Euro
+0,26 % +0,010
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8404,01015:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Apranga Group interim report for 6 months of 2026

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 182.3 million in 6 months 2026 and was by 9.8% higher than in corresponding period of 2025.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group reached EUR 9.0 million in 6 months 2026, while it amounted to EUR 7.3 million in the same period of 2025.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 20.7 million in 6 months 2026, while it amounted to EUR 18.6 million in corresponding period of 2025.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 6 months of 2026, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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