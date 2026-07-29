Apranga Group interim report for 6 months of 2026

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 182.3 million in 6 months 2026 and was by 9.8% higher than in corresponding period of 2025.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group reached EUR 9.0 million in 6 months 2026, while it amounted to EUR 7.3 million in the same period of 2025.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 20.7 million in 6 months 2026, while it amounted to EUR 18.6 million in corresponding period of 2025.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 6 months of 2026, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801