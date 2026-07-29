

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Masco Corp. (MAS) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.21 to $4.41 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.60 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.91 to $4.11 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, MAS is trading on the NYSE at $75.70, down $5.91 or 7.24 percent.



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