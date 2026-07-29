Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the "Company" or "Legacy Gold") announces the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor, effective July 23, 2026.

The change follows discussions between the Company and Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP ("KMSS") regarding the Company's evolving audit requirements in light of its continued growth and increasingly cross-border operations. In connection with the change, KMSS resigned as the Company's auditor, and the board of directors appointed Ernst & Young LLP as successor auditor to hold office until the close of the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders.

KMSS's audit reports on the Company's financial statements for the relevant period did not express any modified opinions, and there were no "reportable events," as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), between the Company and KMSS.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Audit Committee and the board of directors reviewed the letters from KMSS and Ernst & Young LLP and approved the notice of change of auditor. The notice and the letters have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the mineral claims comprising the Baner Gold Mine Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

The Baner Gold Mine Property sits within the historic Orogrande Gold Mining District that hosts numerous gold deposits and gold mines along geologic structures that have hosted gold production since Idaho's first gold rush in the late 1800s.

Additional information about the Company and the Baner Gold Mine Property is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307098

Source: Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.