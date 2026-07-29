Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

29 July 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

(" Acuity", or the " Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity risk management, announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The results of the voting will be published on the Company's website in due course at https://acuityrmgroup.com/reports.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc Angus Forrest, Chairman David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 info@acuityrmgroup.com www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus Capital(NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital(Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited(Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.