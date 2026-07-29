Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29
29 July 2026
Acuity RM Group plc
(" Acuity", or the " Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity risk management, announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The results of the voting will be published on the Company's website in due course at https://acuityrmgroup.com/reports.
For further information please contact:
Acuity RM Group Plc
Angus Forrest, Chairman
David Rajakovich, Chief Executive
Duncan Harper, Finance Director
020 3582 0566
info@acuityrmgroup.com
www.acuityrmgroup.com
Zeus Capital(NOMAD & Joint Broker)
Mike Coe / James Bavister
020 3829 5000
www.zeuscapital.co.uk
AlbR Capital(Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
020 7469 0936
www.albrcapital.com
Clear Capital Markets Limited(Joint Broker)
Bob Roberts
020 3869 6080
www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk
Note to Editors
Acuity RM Group plc
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.
The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.