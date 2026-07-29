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WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol: BJZ0
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 09:55
0,007 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ACUITY RM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACUITY RM GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0080,00916:32
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 16:24 Uhr
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Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

29 July 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

(" Acuity", or the " Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity risk management, announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The results of the voting will be published on the Company's website in due course at https://acuityrmgroup.com/reports.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc

Angus Forrest, Chairman

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive

Duncan Harper, Finance Director

020 3582 0566

info@acuityrmgroup.com

www.acuityrmgroup.com

Zeus Capital(NOMAD & Joint Broker)

Mike Coe / James Bavister

020 3829 5000

www.zeuscapital.co.uk

AlbR Capital(Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0936

www.albrcapital.com

Clear Capital Markets Limited(Joint Broker)

Bob Roberts

020 3869 6080

www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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