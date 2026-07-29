GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: Responsible Governance & Operations | Honest & Ethical Conduct

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

Honest & Ethical Conduct

Transparency, integrity, and trust are the cornerstones of how we do business.

Compliance and responsible conduct are managed by our Legal Compliance Team and leaders across the company. Through clear policies, training, and cross-functional collaboration, we support honest and ethical conduct across GoDaddy. As our business and regulatory landscape evolve, we regularly review and update our practices to address emerging risks and expectations.

Business Ethics

The following select policies and procedures help to guide our business conduct:

Code of Business Conduct & Ethics (Code): Updated in 2025, our Code guides our employees, officers, and directors, and reflects GoDaddy's evolving business, potential risks, and responsibilities.

Human Rights & Anti-Slavery: Our Human Rights Policy and Anti-Slavery Statement together guide our approach to respecting human rights across our operations and value chain.

Ethics Helpline: Our Ethics Helpline remains a trusted resource for reporting violations of company policies, our Code, or the law. Desmond S. GoDaddy Employee Tempe, Arizona

Whistleblower Protections: Our Speak Up Policy underscores our dedication to protecting whistleblowers, helping everyone feel safe to report concerns without fear of retaliation.

Education & Training

We are dedicated to equipping our workforce to uphold our ethical standards through comprehensive training. As part of onboarding, all new employees complete training on our Code, covering expectations for ethical conduct and compliance. This training covers foundational topics such as anti-harassment and anti-discrimination, data protection, security awareness, and social engineering, alongside role-based training on antitrust, anti-bribery, and anti-corruption. Annual refresher training is required for select topics depending on role or location.

Vendors and contractors are also required to complete ethics training when they begin working with us, covering our Code, data protection, security awareness, and other role-specific topics. Refresher training on select topics may also be required annually as deemed necessary depending on role or location.

Corporate Governance

Strong corporate governance underpins our strategy and operations, helping us create long-term value and earn the trust of our stakeholders. Our Board oversees the company's long-term strategic, financial, and organizational priorities. Our Corporate Governance Guidelines reflect the Board's commitment to responsible, accountable governance and support the effective oversight of our business. More information on the Board's responsibilities and committee oversight is available in our Corporate Governance Guidelines, committee charters, and Proxy Statement on our Investor Relations Financials page and Governance page.

Risk Management

As part of our governance structure, our Board oversees GoDaddy's enterprise-wide risk management, including risks related to our longterm strategy, financial performance, and operations. The Board and its committees provide oversight of strategic, legal, regulatory, financial, management, and operational risks to help ensure the company remains resilient and well positioned for long-term success. Additional details on Board and committee responsibilities are available in the Sustainability Governance section of this report.

Under the Audit and Risk Committee's oversight, our Assurance, Risk, and Compliance (ARC) Team leads our enterprise risk management program. The ARC Team identifies and assesses key risks that could affect our strategy, operations, or compliance, and works with senior leaders to define metrics and monitoring processes. This approach supports proactive risk management while enabling disciplined execution, innovation, and growth.

Government & Policy Engagement

GoDaddy's Corporate and Government Affairs Team advocates for the small business customers we serve by engaging in federal and state legislative, public policy, and regulatory discussions that impact the digital ecosystem. Through ongoing engagement with policymakers, lawmakers, and industry stakeholders, the team helps to ensure entrepreneurs' perspectives are represented in policy discussions and to support a fair, open, and secure internet.

As both a Registry and a Registrar, GoDaddy actively participates in working groups and community leadership bodies of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, as well as industry associations such as the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition). These engagements help shape policies governing the Domain Name System, support transparent processes for addressing complaints and information requests, and promote a predictable and secure environment for registrants worldwide. For more information on how we collaborate with industry peers for internet safety, visit the Trust & Safety section of the report.

As part of our commitment to honest and ethical conduct, GoDaddy maintains a publicly available policy outlining standards for political contributions, activities, and lobbying by our directors, officers, and employees. You can read our policy here.

Supporting Responsible AI for Entrepreneurs

As AI continues to shape how small businesses operate, GoDaddy engages on AI legislative efforts to help democratize technology and expand access to opportunity. We support policies that expand access to AI tools that are practical, trustworthy, and affordable. Our advocacy promotes AI literacy, open standards, fair competition, and responsible adoption practices. Our goal is to help ensure innovation strengthens local businesses and communities.

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-responsible-governance-and-operati-1198013