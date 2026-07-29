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WKN: 860804 | ISIN: FR0000120966 | Ticker-Symbol: BIF
Stuttgart
29.07.26 | 18:17
62,60 Euro
+0,81 % +0,50
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BIC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,7063,7018:33
62,8063,3018:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 17:48 Uhr
26 Leser
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Societe BIC: First Half 2026 Results

Clichy, France - July 29, 2026

FIRST HALF 2026 RESULTS

Positive net sales momentum with improving adjusted EBIT margin and Free Cash Flow
2026 outlook upgraded

H1 2026 organic growth of +1.7%, net sales at €1,040m, with positive contribution from all categories and key regions. Q2 2026 organic growth of +1.8% with solid performance in Blade Excellence and Flame for Life divisions.

  • Human Expression: H1 organic growth of +0.5%, driven by increased momentum in North America and improvement in the Middle East and Africa, partially offset by softness in Europe and Latin America.
  • Flame for Life: H1 organic growth of +1.7% with robust performance in Latin America and Europe, and stabilization in North America.
  • Blade Excellence: H1 organic growth of +2.9% fueled by good momentum in Europe and Latin America, as well as slight growth in North America.
    • Tangle Teezer organic growth accelerated to +21% in Q2, leading to +16% in H1, with outstanding performance in Europe and North America.

H1 2026 adjusted EBIT of €166m (vs. €147m in H1 2025), adjusted EBIT margin of 16.0%, including a positive contribution of 1.5 points from US tariff refunds. Excluding this impact, adjusted EBIT margin was 14.5%, an increase of 80 bps vs. H1 2025.

H1 2026 adjusted EPS at €2.81, up 20% versus last year, including a positive contribution of €0.30 from US tariff refunds. Excluding this impact, adjusted EPS was €2.51, +7% year-on-year.

Solid Free Cash Flow generation at €64m (vs. -€14m in H1 2025), positively impacted by US tariffs refunds.

2026 outlook upgraded: BIC now anticipates modest organic growth in 2026, an adjusted EBIT margin slightly above 14.0%, as well as stable Free Cash Flow year-on-year.

Rob Versloot, CEO, commented,

"Our first half performance reflects the early results of the actions we initiated, indicating that we are moving in the right direction.

While we remain mindful of a more challenging second half, we are raising our full-year outlook.

2026 is an important transitional year for BIC. We have a clear roadmap that we are starting to execute with speed and discipline to lay the foundations for stronger, more sustainable value creation.

I look forward to sharing more details on our new strategy on September 8th."

Key Group financial figures

in million eurosQ2 2025Q2 2026changeH1 2025H1 2026change
Net Sales598586(2.0) %1,0771,040(3.5) %
Organic growth(2.7) %+1.8% (6.4) %+1.7%
Perimeter impact+4.1%(3.5) % +4.0%(2.8) %
FX impact(4.5) %(0.3) % (3.1) %(2.4) %
Adjusted EBIT- - - 147166+12.6%
Adjusted EBIT Margin- - - 13.7%16.0%+2.3 pts
Adjusted Group EPS- - - €2.35€2.81+19.6%
Free Cash Flow,,- (14)64

2026 Outlook upgraded

Following the first half performance, BIC now anticipates, under current assumptions, modest organic growth in 2026, an adjusted EBIT margin slightly above 14.0%, as well as stable Free Cash Flow year-on-year.

Key financial highlights

in million eurosH1 2025H1 2026
Net Sales1,0771,040
Gross Profit522531
Gross Profit margin48.5%51.1%
EBIT122158
EBIT margin11.3%15.2%
Non-recurring items1258
Adjusted EBIT147166
Adjusted EBIT margin13.7%16.0%

H1 2026 net sales were 1,040 million euros with +1.7% organic growth fueled by key regions including North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

H1 2026 gross profit margin was 51.1%, up 260 bps year-on-year, including the positive contribution of US tariff refunds, discontinued operations and favorable price and mix. This was partially offset by continued negative impact from currency fluctuations.

H1 2026 adjusted EBIT margin was 16.0%, including a positive contribution of 1.5 points from US tariff refunds. Excluding this impact, adjusted EBIT margin was 14.5% (vs. 13.7% last year), mainly driven by the discontinuation of underperforming businesses.

H1 2026 non-recurring items amounted to 8 million euros, mainly including restructuring and transformation costs as well as costs related to the discontinuation of underperforming activities.

Net income and earnings per share (EPS)

in million eurosH1 2025H1 2026
EBIT122158
Finance revenue/costs(11)(1)
Income before tax111157
Net Income Group share76108
Group Earnings per share€1.85€2.65
Adjusted Net Income Group share97114
Adjusted Group Earnings per share€2.35€2.81

H1 2026 finance costs were 1 million euros. H1 2026 effective tax rate was broadly stable at 31.3% vs. 31.6% last year.

Change in net cash position

in million eurosH1 2025H1 2026
Net Cash position (beginning of period)189234
Net cash from operating activities +20+96
  • Of which operating cash flow
+199+221
  • Of which change in working capital
(141)(107)
  • Of which others2
(38)(18)
Capital expenditures(34)(31)
Free Cash Flow (before acquisitions and disposals)(14)64
Dividend payment(127)(98)
Share buyback(13)(18)
Other items(14)+6
Net Cash position (end of period)21189

H1 2026 Free Cash Flow generation was 64 million euros, due to the increase in operating cash flow following the positive contribution from US tariff refunds, as well as improving working capital and favorable tax payment phasing.

At the end of June 2026, Net Cash position was 189 million euros, an increase of 168 million euros compared to June 2025.

Operational Trends by Division

Human Expression

in million eurosQ2 2025Q2 2026changeH1 2025H1 2026change
Net Sales253235(6.9) %406377(7.2) %
Organic growth(6.1) %(1.0) % (7.8) %+0.5%
Perimeter impact- (5.3) % - (5.6) %
FX impact(3.2) %(0.6) % (2.5) %(2.1) %
Adjusted EBIT- - - 4552+15.5%
Adjusted EBIT Margin- - - 11.0%13.7%+2.7 pts

Q2 2026 Human Expression organic growth was -1.0% due to soft performances in Latin America and Europe, despite solid growth in North America and the Middle East and Africa.

H1 2026 Human Expression organic growth was +0.5% driven by strong performance in North America as well as in the Middle East and Africa. This more than offset declines in Europe and Latin America.

  • In Europe, net sales declined in H1 due to slow Back to School sell-in in the Modern Trade channel in countries such as France and the UK. This was partially offset by solid performance in other countries such as Spain and Poland. BIC's newly launched products performed well, including Pastel and Mineral Highlighters ranges as well as the new Vibbies collection which was supported by impactful media campaigns.

  • In North America, organic growth grew significantly in H1, fueled by distribution gains at specialized retailers and continued robust performance in e-commerce. In H1, the stationery market was up 2.1% in value3, while the ball pen segment remained under pressure. Key products contributing to growth included correction products, ball pens and mechanical pencils.

  • In Latin America, organic growth was slightly down in H1 driven by declines in Mexico and Brazil as the competitive environment remained challenging in both countries, particularly in the Modern Trade channel.

  • In Middle East and Africa, net sales delivered solid growth with a significant improvement in Q2 in the Middle East after a tough Q1. BIC also delivered strong growth in North Africa underpinned by solid commercial execution ahead of the Back-to-School season.

H1 2026 Human Expression adjusted EBIT Margin was 13.7% compared to 11.0% last year, driven by US tariff refunds and the exit of the underperforming businesses. This was partially offset by unfavorable fixed cost absorption and currency fluctuations.
Flame for Life

in million eurosQ2 2025Q2 2026changeH1 2025H1 2026change
Net Sales183186+1.7%354351(1.0) %
Organic growth(0.9) %+1.7% (8.6) %+1.7%
Perimeter impact- - - -
FX impact(5.5) %+0.0% (3.3) %(2.7) %
Adjusted EBIT- - - 101112+10.4%
Adjusted EBIT Margin- - - 28.6%31.9%+3.3 pts

Q2 2026 Flame for Life organic growth was +1.7%, in line with Q1, mainly driven by solid performance in Latin America and Europe.

H1 2026 Flame for Life organic growth was +1.7% driven by Latin America, the Middle East and Africa and Europe. Organic growth stabilized in North America following a challenging year in 2025.

  • In Europe, the slight organic growth was driven by overall good performance in the Traditional Trade in countries such as Italy, Belgium and Greece. The iconic BIC Maxi lighter was a key contributor to growth in the region during the first half. This was partially offset by declines in other countries, including France and Germany.

  • In North America, following a challenging year in 2025, BIC's performance improved significantly, with flat organic growth in H1, driven by continued progress in the convenience channel and in e-commerce. In the Modern trade, the US lighter category declined by 1.4% in value4 in Q2 and BIC maintained its market share.

  • In Latin America, organic growth was strong, driven by Mexico with solid execution at key wholesalers alongside strong momentum in the convenience channel. In Brazil, performance was negatively impacted by an increasingly competitive environment and softer consumption trends.

  • In Middle East and Africa, net sales were up, mainly driven by distribution gains in North Africa as well as strong performance in the Middle East.

H1 2026 Flame for Life adjusted EBIT Margin was 31.9% compared to 28.6% in H1 2025, fueled by the positive contribution of US tariff refunds, favorable price and mix and lower brand support investments.

Blade Excellence

in million eurosQ2 2025Q2 2026changeH1 2025H1 2026change
Net Sales157158+0.1%302296(2.0) %
Organic growth+1.6%+5.1% (1.4) %+2.9%
Perimeter impact+18.3%(4.9) % +17.0%(2.5) %
FX impact(6.2) %(0.1) % (4.0) %(2.4) %
Adjusted EBIT- - - 4545+1.2%
Adjusted EBIT Margin- - - 14.7%15.2%+0.5 pts

Q2 2026 Blade Excellence organic growth was +5.1% with continued outstanding performance of Tangle Teezer and solid growth in shavers in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

H1 2026 Blade Excellence organic growth was +2.9%, driven by Tangle Teezer and shavers in Latin America and Europe, despite declines in shavers in North America and in the Middle East and Africa.

  • In Europe, net sales were up mid-single digits, fueled by significant growth from Tangle Teezer. In shavers, performance was negatively impacted by softness in Western Europe, particularly in France. However, value-added shavers in the Flex and Soleil ranges continued to perform well, supported by additional distribution gains.

  • In North America, net sales were slightly up, Tangle Teezer's double-digit growth being partially offset by the negative contribution from the shavers' activity, driven by distribution losses and a continued challenging competitive environment, particularly in the US Women's segment. However, in the Men's segment, BIC's Flex 5 Refillable range performed well.

  • In Latin America, organic growth was strong, mainly driven by robust performance in Mexico with distribution gains in the Traditional Trade and the success of the triple-blade segment with products such as Comfort 3 and Flex 3. In Brazil, growth was fueled by the continued success of premium ranges such as Soleil and Flex, supported by a new advertising campaign featuring former football player Ronaldinho.

  • In Middle East and Africa, net sales were slightly down, with a significant decline in Q1 following the conflict in the Middle East, and a strong rebound in Q2. BIC delivered a particularly solid performance in Western and North Africa.

    • Tangle Teezer organic growth was +16% in H1, with outstanding performance in key markets such as the US and Europe. Tangle Teezer had solid momentum and gained distribution in both retail and e-commerce. Products in the premium detangling range were key growth drivers, reinforced by the success of the recently launched 'Devil Wears Prada' collection.

H1 2026 Blade Excellence adjusted EBIT Margin was 15.2% compared to 14.7% last year, benefitting from the positive contribution of US tariff refunds, favorable price and mix, as well as manufacturing efficiencies. This was partially offset by unfavorable currency fluctuations and higher brand support investments.

Appendix

Net sales by geography (in million euros)

20252026Organic %Perimeter impact% at constant currencyFX impactReported %
Q2
Group598586+1.8%(3.5) %(1.7) %(0.3) %(2.0) %
Europe226221+0.0%(1.6) %(1.6) %(0.6) %(2.2) %
North America218208+2.9%(4.1) %(1.2) %(3.4) %(4.6) %
Latin America9299+1.1%- +1.1%+6.8%+7.9%
Middle East and Africa4246+7.9%- +7.9%+0.5%+8.4%
Asia and Oceania2012(0.2) %(40.9) %(41.1) %+2.0%(39.1) %
H1
Group1,0771,040+1.7%(2.8) %(1.1) %(2.4) %(3.5) %
Europe394389+0.6%(0.9) %(0.3) %(0.9) %(1.2) %
North America385359+2.4%(2.8) %(0.4) %(6.2) %(6.6) %
Latin America180188+3.2%- +3.2%+1.7%+4.9%
Middle East and Africa8081+1.8%- +1.8%(1.5) %+0.3%
Asia and Oceania3822(1.0) %(41.4) %(42.4) %+0.3%(42.1) %


Net sales by division (in million euros)

20252026Organic %Perimeter impact% at constant currencyFX impactReported %
Q2
Group598586+1.8%(3.5) %(1.7) %(0.3) %(2.0) %
Human Expression253235(1.0) %(5.3) %(6.3) %(0.6) %(6.9) %
Flame for Life183186+1.7%- +1.7%+0.0%+1.7%
Blade Excellence157158+5.1%(4.9) %+0.2%(0.1) %+0.1%
Other products58+38.5%- +38.5%+0.4%+38.9%
H1
Group1,0771,040+1.7%(2.8) %(1.1) %(2.4) %(3.5) %
Human Expression406377+0.5%(5.6) %(5.1) %(2.1) %(7.2) %
Flame for Life354351+1.7%- +1.7%(2.7) %(1.0) %
Blade Excellence302296+2.9%(2.5) %+0.4%(2.4) %(2.0) %
Other products1416+11.8%- +11.8%+0.3%+12.1%

Impact of change in perimeter and currency fluctuations on net sales (in %)

Q2 2025Q2 2026H1 2025H1 2026
Perimeter+4.1(3.5)+4.0(2.8)
Currencies(4.5)(0.3)(3.1)(2.4)
  • of which USD
(1.5)(1.2)(0.4)(2.3)
  • of which BRL
(0.9)+0.7(1.1)+0.4
  • of which MXN
(0.9)+0.4(0.8)+0.3
  • of which ARS
(0.5)+0.0(0.5)(0.3)
  • of which GBP
+0.0(0.1)+0.1(0.2)
  • of which CAD
(0.1)(0.1)(0.1)(0.1)
  • of which TRY
(0.2)(0.2)(0.2)(0.3)
  • of which RUB and UAH
+0.1+0.1+0.0+0.1

EBIT and adjusted EBIT by division (in million euros)

EBITAdjusted EBIT
H1 2025H1 2026H1 2025H1 2026
Group122158147166
Margin 11.3%15.2%13.7%16.0%
Human Expression25464552
Margin6.2%12.1%11.0%13.7%
Flame for Life101107101112
Margin28.6%30.5%28.6%31.9%
Blade Excellence39544545
Margin12.8%18.4%14.7%15.2%
Other Products(1)(2)(1)(2)
Unallocated costs(42)(47)(43)(41)

Condensed Profit & Loss Statement (in million euros)

H1 2025H1 2026
Net Sales1,0771,040
Cost of goods555509
Gross profit522531
Operating and other expenses400373
EBIT122158
Finance revenue/costs(11)(1)
Income before tax111157
Income tax expense(35)(49)
Net Income Group Share76108
Group Earnings per Share (in euros)1.852.65
Average number of shares outstanding (net of treasury shares)41,198,10540,648,852

Balance Sheet (in million euros)

June 30, 2025December 31, 2025June 30, 2026
Assets
  • Property, plant & equipment
583590586
  • Investment properties
100
  • Goodwill and intangible assets
507423424
  • Other non-current assets
143152163
Non-current assets1,2341,1651,173
  • Inventories
532478509
  • Trade and other receivables
584422595
  • Other current assets
506965
  • Other current financial assets and derivative instruments
251811
  • Cash and cash equivalents
310461427
Current assets1,5011,4481,607
Total Assets2,7352,6132,780
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Shareholders' equity1,6791,6651,718
  • Non-current borrowings
174154157
  • Other non-current liabilities
179196178
Non-current liabilities353350335
  • Trade and other payables
183153187
  • Current borrowings and financial debt
190164176
  • Other current liabilities
330281364
Current liabilities703598727
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity2,7352,6132,780

Working Capital and Cash Flow Statement

Working Capital
(in million euros)		H1 2025H1 2026
Total Working Capital669640
  • Of which inventories
532509
  • Of which trade and other receivables
584595
  • Of which trade and other payables
(183)(187)
Cash Flow Statement
(in million euros)		H1 2025H1 2026
Group Net income76108
  • Amortization and provisions
5768
  • Other non cash transactions
6645
Cash Flow from operations199221
  • (Increase)/decrease in net current working capital
(141)(107)
  • Others
(38)(18)
Net cash from operating activities (A)2096
  • Capital expenditures
(34)(31)
  • Others
54
Net cash from investing activities (B) (29)(27)
  • Dividends paid
(127)(98)
  • Borrowings/(Repayments)/(Loans)
2512
  • Share buyback program
(13)(18)
  • Others net cash from investing activities
(11)(8)
Net cash from financing activities (C) (126)(111)
Net Free Cash Flow net of bank overdrafts (A+B+C)(135)(43)
Opening cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts456461
  • Net Free Cash Flow net of bank overdrafts (A+B+C)
(135)(43)
  • Foreign exchange difference
(11)9
Closing cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts310427

Reconciliation with Alternative Performance Measures

Adjusted EBIT Reconciliation (in million euros)H1 2025H1 2026
EBIT122158
  • Tangle Teezer inventory fair value adjustment
+6-
  • Virtual Power Purchase Agreement in Greece5
- (12)
  • Restructuring costs
- +10
  • Transformation costs
- +6
  • Rocketbook impairment
+19-
  • Costs related to discontinued activities
- +4
Adjusted EBIT147166
Adjusted EPS Reconciliation (in euros)H1 2025H1 2026
Group EPS1.852.65
  • Argentina hyperinflationary accounting (IAS29)
+0.03-
  • Tangle Teezer inventory fair value adjustment
+0.11-
  • Virtual Power Purchase Agreement in Greece5
- (0.24)
  • Restructuring costs
- +0.19
  • Transformation costs
- +0.11
  • Rocketbook impairment
+0.36-
  • Costs related to discontinued activities
- +0.09
Adjusted Group EPS2.352.81
Net cash position Reconciliation (in million euros)June 30, 2025June 30, 2026
Cash and cash equivalents (1)6+313+436
Current borrowings (2) (172)(157)
Non-current borrowings (3)(120)(90)
Net Cash Position (1) - (2) - (3) 21189

Share Buyback Program



Number of shares acquired

Average weighted price (in €)

Amount
(in €m)
January 2026- - -
February 202631,57053.591.7
March 2026167,03653.038.9
April 202611,62256.200.7
May 2026- - -
June 2026113,40556.776.4
Total323,63354.5117.6

Capital and voting rights

As of June 30, 2026, the total number of issued shares of Société BIC is 40,861,314 shares, representing:

  • 57,550,944 voting rights
  • 57,240,097 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

Total number of treasury shares held at the end of June 2026: 310,847.

Glossary

  • Adjusted: Adjusted means excluding non-recurring items.
  • Constant currency: Growth at constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year average exchange rates.
  • EBIT: Earnings Before Interest and Taxes.
  • Adjusted EBIT margin: Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales.
  • Free Cash Flow: Operating cash flow less change in working capital & others less capital expenditures.
  • Net cash position: Cash and cash equivalents + Other current financial assets - Current borrowings - Non-current borrowings (excluding financial liabilities as per IFRS 16 definition)
    • Organic growth: Growth at constant currency and constant perimeter (formerly change on a comparative basis).

Société BIC consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2026, were approved by the Board of Directors on July 29, 2026. A presentation related to this announcement is also available on the BIC website (www.bic.com). This document contains forward-looking statements. Although BIC believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. A description of the main risks that could impact BIC appears in the section "Risk Factors and Management" in BIC's 2025 Universal Registration Document (URD) filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF) on March 26, 2026.

Webcast and conference call

Rob Versloot, Chief Executive Officer, and Grégory Lambertie, Chief Financial and Digital Officer, will present BIC's H1 2026 Results during a webcast and a conference call on July 30, 2026, at 8:30 AM CET:

  • To participate in the webcast, join via the following link:
    • https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/esnqvyju
  • To participate in the conference call, dial in by phone using one of the numbers below:
    • From France: +33 1 70 91 87 04
    • From the UK: +44 1 212 818 004
    • From the USA: +1 718 705 87 96
    • Vocal access code: BIC

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com

Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com



Apolline Celeyron
Global Communications Director
+33 6 13 63 44 43 apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

BIC 2026 Strategic UpdateSeptember 8, 2026
Third Quarter 2026 Net SalesOctober 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and hairbrushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn- Instagram- YouTube and TikTok

1 See appendix for detail of non-recurring items
2 Others include mainly income tax paid for 14 million euros
3 Circana data: Year-to-date June 2026
4 Source: Circana data in value, period from April to June 2026. Estimated total lighter measured market (c.70% total market coverage)

5 BIC signed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement in November 2022 in Greece as part of its sustainability strategy
6 Including other current financial assets (9 million euros for H1 2026 and 3 million euros for H1 2025)


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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