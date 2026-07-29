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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 08:05
8,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4509,00019:39
Dow Jones News
29.07.2026 18:57 Uhr
308 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
29-Jul-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 

The Company has been notified that, on 29 July 2026: 

   -- Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, sold 6,163 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p at a price of GBP7.304; and 
 
   -- Sir James Fuller Bt, Non-Executive Director, has had a change in his interests following transactions by 
  his two sons, who are currently Persons Closely Associated. Sir James' sons each purchased 1,370 "C" Ordinary 
  Shares of 40p each at a price of GBP7.304 per share, being part of the shares sold by Richard Fuller. As a result, 
  Sir James Fuller's beneficial interests have changed. 
  
 
Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. 

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

Enquiries to: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

29 July 2025 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Richard Fuller 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Non-Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                           
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                         
a)        
                                       
       Identification code 
                                       Unlisted 

b)      Nature of the transaction                     Sale 
 
                                         Price       Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                     GBP7.304       6,163 
 
       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                         6,163 
 
       Price                               GBP45,014.55 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      29 July 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside a trading venue 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Archie Fuller 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          PCA of Sir James Fuller Bt 
                                         (Non-Executive Director) 
 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument      
 
a)                                          
 
       Identification code                          
 
                                         Unlisted 
 
                                         Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                       
 
                                         Price       Volume 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                       GBP7.304       1,370 

       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                         1,370 
 
       Price                               GBP10,006.48 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      29 July 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside a trading venue 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                                Harry Fuller 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          PCA of Sir James Fuller Bt 
                                         (Non-Executive Director) 
 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                   Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                         Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                       
 
                                         213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                       
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                         "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument      
 
a)                                          
 
       Identification code                          
 
                                         Unlisted 
 
                                         Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                       
 
                                         Price       Volume 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                       GBP7.304       1,370 

       Aggregated information                         
 
d)      Aggregated volume                         1,370 
 
       Price                               GBP10,006.48 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      29 July 2026 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                      Outside a trading venue

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding -2-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 437871 
EQS News ID:  2373844 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2373844&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2026 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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