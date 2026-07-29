Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 29-Jul-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company has been notified that, on 29 July 2026: -- Richard Fuller, Non-Executive Director, sold 6,163 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p at a price of GBP7.304; and -- Sir James Fuller Bt, Non-Executive Director, has had a change in his interests following transactions by his two sons, who are currently Persons Closely Associated. Sir James' sons each purchased 1,370 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each at a price of GBP7.304 per share, being part of the shares sold by Richard Fuller. As a result, Sir James Fuller's beneficial interests have changed. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 29 July 2025 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Sale Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP7.304 6,163 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 6,163 Price GBP45,014.55 e) Date of the transaction 29 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Archie Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Sir James Fuller Bt (Non-Executive Director) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP7.304 1,370 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 1,370 Price GBP10,006.48 e) Date of the transaction 29 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Harry Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Sir James Fuller Bt (Non-Executive Director) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP7.304 1,370 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 1,370 Price GBP10,006.48 e) Date of the transaction 29 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

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July 29, 2026 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding -2-

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 437871 EQS News ID: 2373844 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 29, 2026 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)