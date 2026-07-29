

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIAOF.PK. TIT), also known as TIM Group, announced financial results for the first half of 2026.



Loss attributable to owners of the parent company widened to 204 million euros from 132 million euros in the prior year. The result included a net loss of 25 million euros for discontinued operations/assets held for sale.



EBITDA declined to 1,917 million euros from 1,999 million euros in the earlier year.



Revenues for the period rose 3.5 percent, to 6,830 million euros from 6,597 million euros in the previous year.



Concurrently, the company reported second-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of 88 million euros compared with a loss of 8 million euros last year. Meanwhile, revenues increased to 3,509 million euros from 3,321 million euros in the previous year.



The Group confirmed its financial outlook for the fiscal year 2026, as approved by the Board in February 2026.



TIM's stock is currently trading at $8.01 on the OTC Markets.



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