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WKN: A40ZM3 | ISIN: CA7749171087 | Ticker-Symbol: SY9
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 15:35
0,043 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2026 22:02 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Announces Change of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG)(OTCQB:RSGLF) is pleased to announce the election of Alex Crosbie to the Board of Directors at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters put forth before the Meeting. Ernie Eves retired from the Board of Directors and elected not to stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Company thanks Mr. Eves for his years of dedicated service, leadership, and valuable contributions to Rocky Shore, and wishes him well in his retirement.

Rocky Shore is pleased to welcome Alex Crosbie to the Board of Directors. Mr. Crosbie is a highly respected entrepreneur and business leader with more than 45 years of experience building, scaling, and strategically exiting companies across industrial services, resource sectors, and remote operations. He is a director of Crosbie Group Limited, a family-owned Newfoundland and Labrador-based company providing services in oil and gas, marine construction, and commercial and residential real estate. Based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, he has a long-standing track record of creating value through disciplined growth, operational excellence, and strong stakeholder relationships. Mr. Crosbie brings extensive governance experience through decades of board and shareholder roles, as well as deep expertise in supporting operations in remote and resource-based environments.

ABOUT ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland. It is strategically located within one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The Project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) in the emerging gold district. Rocky Shore is targeting the expansion of its structurally controlled, orogenic-hosted, surface bulk-tonnage Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits, associated with the Dog Bay Line Fault. It also hosts orogenic, structurally controlled gold targets along the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Faults, as well as numerous additional faults located southwest of major gold discoveries and deposits.

For more information, please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore Gold would like to acknowledge the $150,000 in financial support received for 2025, and the approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) administered by the Mineral Incentive Program from the Mineral Development Division, Department of Energy and Mines, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:
Ken Lapierre, President & CEO
Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.
T: +1 (647) 678-3879
E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO
CHF Capital Markets
T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251
E: cathy@chfir.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shore-announces-change-of-directors-1198246

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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