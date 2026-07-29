

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $15.848 billion, or $6.18 per share. This compares with $18.337 billion, or $7.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.0% to $60.801 billion from $47.516 billion last year.



Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $15.848 Bln. vs. $18.337 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.18 vs. $7.14 last year. -Revenue: $60.801 Bln vs. $47.516 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 61 B To $ 64 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News