World Champions Crowned at Pearson's Certiport 2026 Microsoft Office Specialist Competition

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) today announced the winners of the Certiport 2026 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship, a global competition that recognizes students from around the world using Microsoft Office. Now in its 24th year, the championship highlights the value of Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) certifications in preparing learners for academic and career success.

This year's event, held in Anaheim, CA, welcomed 135 finalists (ages 13-22) from 36 countries who qualified by passing Microsoft Word, Excel, or PowerPoint certification exams, and won their respective country competitions. This year's event, held in Anaheim, California, welcomed 135 finalists ages 13-22 from 36 countries.

The global competition celebrates excellence in Microsoft Office, helping students build confidence and develop essential digital skills for the future. Through their participation, students gain valuable real-world experience, preparing them to succeed in an economy increasingly shaped by new technologies.

The winners:

Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 Apps)

First: Sio Keng Nim, Macao, China Second: Lee Yuan Han, Taiwan Third: Flor Nathalia Pelaez Guerra, Ecuador

Microsoft Excel (Microsoft 365 Apps)

First: Nguyen Mai Chi, Vietnam Second: Aleksy Jakub Dobrodziej, Poland Third: Hoi Kiu Cheng, Hong Kong, China

Microsoft PowerPoint (Microsoft 365 Apps)

First: Santiago Matteus Dardón Pinzón, Guatemala Second: Ung Man Kit, Macao, China Third: Nguyen Dinh Bao, Vietnam





Microsoft Word (Office 2019)

First: Reem El Shafii, Lebanon Second: Valentina Ribatski Baldan, Brazil Third: Xiao Jun Ting, Taiwan

Microsoft Excel (Office 2019)

First: Zhong Tin Kin, Macao, China Second: Thanawit Thawonkan, Thailand Third: Do Le Tuan Kiet, Vietnam

Microsoft PowerPoint (Office 2019)

First: Liang Xinzhi, Macao, China Second: Helena Bertozzi Pires, Brazil Third: Amar Azar, USA





Why it matters: "These students have not only earned a valuable credential, they have demonstrated the commitment, capability, and confidence needed to succeed in a fast-changing digital world. As certified Microsoft Office Specialists, they are building a strong foundation for academic achievement, career opportunity, and lifelong learning," said Arthur Valentine, President of Assessment and Qualifications at Pearson. "Their initiative and adaptability show exactly the kind of future-ready talent employers need. By mastering essential digital skills, they are preparing to thrive in an AI-driven economy."

What Microsoft said: "The Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship celebrates more than technical excellence. It highlights the power of digital skills and certifications," said Jeana Jorgensen, Corporate Vice President, Global Skilling, Microsoft. "The students who take part in this competition demonstrate that their talent, dedication, and certification can open doors. These opportunities will also extend far beyond the event, creating pathways for success in the workforce."

The big picture: The Microsoft Office Specialist is the only official Microsoft-recognized certification program for validating Microsoft Office skills. Available in over 140 countries and 26 languages, MOS certifications serve as a powerful instrument for assessing students' skills and preparing them for real-world application of their knowledge. They help them stand out in academic and professional settings while providing employers with a trusted measure of workplace readiness. Learn more about the Pearson Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist World Championshiphere.

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About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

Media Contact

Greg.Forbes@pearson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/494b4f7c-cbbf-4340-89b1-4546c29ccae1