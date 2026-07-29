

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG-B) revealed a profit for second quarter of $403.547 million



The company's earnings came in at $403.547 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $436.127 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $418.906 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $3.348 billion from $3.063 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $403.547 Mln. vs. $436.127 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $3.348 Bln vs. $3.063 Bln last year.



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