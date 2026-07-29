

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $606.3 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $440.1 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $665.0 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 25.6% to $2.047 billion from $1.630 billion last year.



Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $606.3 Mln. vs. $440.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.047 Bln vs. $1.630 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.83 To $ 0.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.010 B To $ 2.100 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.41 To $ 3.47 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.020 B To $ 8.180 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News