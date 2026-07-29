Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VMXXF) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide automated market making services, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable legislation.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$7,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew automatically for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation.

ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. ITG will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's common shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ITG and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

The agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Valhalla Metals

Valhalla Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company advancing high-grade copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) projects in Alaska's Ambler Mining District, one of the world's premier undeveloped polymetallic mineral belts. The Company owns the Sun and Smucker projects, which host substantial mineralized systems and significant exploration potential. Valhalla is focused on creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration, resource expansion, technical advancement, and responsible project development. Valhalla Metals' common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB under the symbols VMXX and VMXXF, respectively. Additional information is available at www.valhallametals.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plan", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Such information or statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the provision of services by ITG to the Company, and the intended effect of such services on maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including that that ITG will provide the services to the Company and that the intended effects of the services will be realized. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based, are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the risk that the that ITG may not provide the services; the risk that the expected effects will not be realized; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the other reports and filings of the Company with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307177

Source: Valhalla Metals Inc.