

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - EVEREST GROUP, LTD. (EG) released a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $559 million, or $14.22 per share. This compares with $680 million, or $16.10 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.8% to $3.961 billion from $4.491 billion last year.



EVEREST GROUP, LTD. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $559 Mln. vs. $680 Mln. last year. -EPS: $14.22 vs. $16.10 last year. -Revenue: $3.961 Bln vs. $4.491 Bln last year.



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