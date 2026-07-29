

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $715.064 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $668.595 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $4.892 billion from $4.525 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $715.064 Mln. vs. $668.595 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $4.892 Bln vs. $4.525 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.20 To $ 3.30



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