

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $315 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, American Water Works Company, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $1.355 billion from $1.276 billion last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $315 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.355 Bln vs. $1.276 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.02 To $ 6.12



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