

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $136.11 million, or $3.99 per share. This compares with $16.31 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $83.15 million or $2.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 127.0% to $451.00 million from $198.68 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $136.11 Mln. vs. $16.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.99 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $451.00 Mln vs. $198.68 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 519 M To $ 541 M



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