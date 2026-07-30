Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a major tech player in Europe, has announced the completion of a €40 million share buyback programme.

During the purchase period between 27 May and 29 July 2026, inclusive, Sopra Steria purchased 271,471 shares, or 1.4% of shares outstanding, at an average price of €147.35 per share and for a total amount of €40 million.

The shares bought back are intended to be retired. Sopra GMT, Sopra Steria Group's management holding company, will ensure it does not exceed the threshold of 30% of the voting rights of Sopra Steria following the retirement of repurchased shares1

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2025, the Group generated revenues of €5.6 billion.

The world is how we shape it

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

Copyright ©2026 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

1 In order to avoid exceeding said threshold, prior to the retirement of shares, Sopra GMT will reduce the number of voting rights that it holds in Sopra Steria Group by converting shares to bearer shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729933703/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations

Clémence Vermersch, Caroline Simon (Image 7)

cvermersch@image7.fr, caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)6 75 99 67 51