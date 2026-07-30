

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEF.PK), a Germany-based flavors, fragrances and cosmetic ingredients manufacturer, on Thursday reported lower first-half 2026 profit.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased to €553.0 million from €563.5 million a year earlier. The adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to 21.8% from 22.1%, mainly due to targeted investments in the ONE SYM Transformation program and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



Net profit attributable to shareholders decreased to €264.91 million or €1.91 per share in the first half of 2026 from €268.16 million or €1.92 per share a year earlier.



Income from operations (EBIT) edged up to €403.17 million from €402.94 million a year ago. Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBIT slipped to €412.4 million from €412.9 million.



Revenue edged down to €2.539 billion from €2.554 billion. On an organic basis, revenue grew 2%, while portfolio changes and foreign exchange effects reduced reported sales.



By segment, Taste, Nutrition & Health revenue increased to €1.530 billion from €1.527 billion, while Scent & Care revenue declined to €1.009 billion from €1.026 billion.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its full-year outlook for organic sales growth of 2 % to 4 %, and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5 % to 22.5 %.



In Germany, Symrise shares closed down 0.60% at €89.08 on Wednesday.



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