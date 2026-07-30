Sales increased by 5% at constant FX to €1,258 million, driven by Fluidra's customer focus and consistent execution

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 6% at constant FX to €321 million, supported by firm cost discipline

The company signed an agreement to acquire Hydrapro, a French manufacturer specializing in water treatment, to further support its growth

Fluidra launches a €40 million share buy-back program and maintains full-year guidance

Fluidra (MAD:FDR), the global leader in equipment and connected solutions for the pool and wellness sector, delivered a strong first half of 2026, supported by an outstanding second quarter. This was driven by sales growth, disciplined cost management and strong cash generation, while continuing to execute its strategy: accelerate growth, foster competitive differentiation and enhance operational excellence.

Sales in the first half reached €1,258 million, an increase of 5% on the prior year period at constant FX with positive volume and price contributions. This performance was driven by Fluidra's continued customer focus and consistent execution and supported by a resilient aftermarket. All regions delivered growth on a constant FX and perimeter basis during the first half, with sales increasing by 5% in Europe, 4% in North America and 3% in the Rest of the World.

Adjusted EBITDA of €321 million was up 6% at constant FX in the first half, with 25.5% margin, in line with prior year, on the back of a stable gross margin and a diligent cost control.

Adjusted Net Profit reached €175 million, an increase of 7% at constant FX, while Adjusted EPS increased to €0.91 per share.

The company continued to generate strong cash flow, supported by excellent working capital management. This enabled Fluidra to further reduce net debt, improving its leverage ratio by 0.1x to 2.2x net debt to EBITDA.

Accelerating growth

Fluidra continues to sharpen its focus on commercial excellence initiatives that bring it closer to its customers and unlocking its market potential, including further developing its pricing framework and strengthening its go-to-market capabilities.

Supporting its growth agenda, at the end of July, the company signed an agreement to acquire Hydrapro, a French manufacturer specializing in pool and spa chemical water-treatment products for the professional and consumer channels with around €30 million of annual revenue. The transaction strengthens Fluidra's position in France, one of its strategic markets, and represents an important step in expanding its presence in water treatment, the largest category in the French pool market with a residential installed base of almost 2 million pools. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, and it is expected to complete early 2027.

Fluidra also expects to complete the acquisition of Riaan Pool Group during the third quarter of 2026. With annual sales of approximately €10 million, Riaan Pool Group will further expand the company's presence in South Africa.

Aiper, the robotic pool cleaner company in which Fluidra recently acquired a 27% stake, continued to perform in line with expectations, delivering year-on-year sales growth of 21% during the first half and confirming the potential of this growth platform in this attractive segment.

Fostering competitive differentiation

Fluidra advanced its digitalization agenda through the rollout of PoolTrackr in the United States and Australia, while preparing for its launch in Europe in 2027.

Furthermore, the company continues to execute on its innovation roadmap, supported by a strong pipeline of breakthrough and aftermarket product launches planned in the second half of 2026 for next year's pool season.

Enhancing operational excellence

Fluidra is taking action to offset increasing inflationary pressures while improving its fixed cost structure. In addition to the measures implemented to contain fixed costs, it is closing an R&D facility in France.

The efficiency plan to deliver €120 million of savings over the next five years is on track. In the first half of the year, it generated approximately €15 million of savings.

Enhancing our return to shareholder remuneration policy

Fluidra is launching today a €40 million share buy-back. The company considers this an attractive use of capital at current levels, reflecting its confidence in the value of the business.

Outlook

Confident in its performance, the company has maintained its full year guidance, anticipating, at constant FX, sales growth between 3% to 7%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.3% to 24.3% and Adjusted EPS growth between 4% and 13%.

Eloi Planes, Fluidra's Executive Chairman, said: "We delivered a strong first half, growing ahead of the market despite a dynamic macro environment. I am particularly proud of the execution of our teams, their continued commitment to our customers and our ability to keep gaining market share.

We remain focused on executing our strategy and investing to strengthen the business for the long-term while further improving returns to deliver value today and into the future."

Alternative performance measures (APMs)

Fluidra's financial statements are prepared according to IFRS and other applicable regulation. The financial information in this document also includes Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs'). For further details, please visit the following link.

About Fluidra

Fluidra S.A. (FDR:SM) is the global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions. It is included in the Ibex 35, the benchmark index of the Spanish stock market, and in the FTSE4Good Index Series, the benchmark sustainability index. Fluidra provides an extensive offer of innovative and connected products and services, operating in more than 47 countries. The company has a portfolio of some of the most recognized brands in the industry, including Jandy, AstralPool, Polaris, Cepex, Zodiac, CTX Professional and Gre.

To learn more about Fluidra, visit www.fluidra.com

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