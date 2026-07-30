An average annual revenue of around €100 million over 20 years, representing an estimated €2 billion backlog.

A major milestone reinforcing Colombia as a strategic market for Veolia in Latin America.

Water losses reduction from the current 42% to below 30%, bringing Cúcuta's water network in line with the most efficient systems in Latin America.

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Veolia has reached a major milestone in its development in Latin America with the launch of a long-term project to modernize water and sanitation infrastructure, enhance the resilience of essential services and strengthen environmental security for 866,000 inhabitants of Cúcuta, one of Colombia's largest cities. Building on over 20 years of successful waste management operations in Cúcuta, Veolia has been entrusted by the municipality to take on this new responsibility in water starting from July, 2026.

This contract represents around €100 million in average annual revenue over 20 years, this strategic contract further strengthens Colombia's position as a key market for Veolia in the region.

Located in northeastern Colombia, Cúcuta faces growing water challenges driven by rapid urbanization, climate change and recurring water scarcity, making resilient water infrastructure a strategic priority.

This project includes an ambitious programme to respond to that challenge and strengthen the city's water infrastructure by securing supply, expanding storage capacity, modernizing treatment facilities, renewing distribution networks, reducing leaks and upgrading sanitation systems.

A key objective is to cut water losses from the current 42% to below 30%, bringing performance closer to that of Latin America's leading utilities. This transformation will be achieved thanks to advanced water technologies and a comprehensive water loss reduction plan, including He Tracer for systematic leak detection, hydraulic sectorization, dynamic pressure control, network renewal, cadastral updating and meter replacement, improving resource efficiency, easing pressure on natural ecosystems and reinforcing the region's environmental security through more sustainable services.

"This landmark contract reflects the confidence placed in Veolia's ability to address the critical needs of cities through innovative, affordable and resilient environmental solutions. Colombia is a strategic market for the Group in Latin America, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to strengthening environmental security, by ensuring reliable access to essential services, preserving resources and supporting communities as they adapt to climate change and urban growth. We are proud to support the municipality of Cúcuta in delivering safe, high-quality drinking water with the best balance between quality, performance and affordability for its residents," said Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia.

Veolia in Colombia

Veolia has operated in Colombia for 30 years and employs more than 7,800 people, to provide water services to 2.7 million people across 17 operations and waste management services to more than 5.3 million people across 36 operations. The Group also operates eight Smart Ecological Management Centers (CIGE), develops circular economy solutions for waste recovery and delivers energy efficiency and self-generation projects in major cities including Cartagena and Barranquilla.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025. www.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260729377263/en/

Contacts:

GROUP PRESS RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

presse.groupe@veolia.com



LATIN AMERICA PRESS RELATIONS

Denisse Ike Carolina Cobo

Diana Marcela Londoño

denisse.ike@veolia.com



INVESTORS ANALYSTS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

investor-relations@veolia.com