Ranplan Group AB: Ranplan Group AB - Interim Report January - June 2026

Stockholm, Sweden - 30 July 2026 08:00 CET

The period in summary

First half of 2026 (first half of 2025)

Total income amounted to SEK 11.1 million (12.8 million)1

Net sales amounted to SEK 6.1 million (6.9 million)

Total revenues amounted to SEK 9.2 million (10.8 million)

Operating income amounted to SEK -6.3 million (-8.1 million)

Net income amounted to SEK -6.9 million (-9.4 million)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.17)

Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK -1.7 million (-8.3 million)

Cash at the end of the period amounted to SEK 4.0 million (3.9 million)

At the end of June 2026, SEK 37.9 million of the credit line was unutilised



Notes:

1 Total income comprises the sum of net sales (related to commercial products and services), other income (associated with research projects) and other operating income (derived from R&D tax credits). Total revenues comprise the sum of net sales and other income.

Significant events in the first half of 2026 and year-to-date

On 28th of May 2026, the Annual General Meeting for 2025 was held in Stockholm, Sweden. Annual General Meeting held in Ranplan Group AB

Words from the CEO

The first six months of the year evolved largely in line with the pattern discerned in recent periods. Whilst total income fell, results from operations improved, with cash flow benefiting from extra cash collections. A steady inflow of orders from current and new clients lends credence to the strength of value creation.

Improved operating results

In spite of registering lower total income - negatively affected by foreign exchange fluctuations and the absence of any material contributors to net sales - operating results from operations improved markedly in the first six months of 2026 in comparison with the year-earlier period and modestly vis-à-vis the second half of 2025. Conservative accounting policies remain in place. The loss of SEK 6.3 million amounted to 57% of R&D expenditures - all of which were treated as a cost when they occurred (no capitalisation).

Solid cash flow

Cash flow from operations strengthened most noticeably to SEK -1.7 million from SEK -8.3 million in the year-earlier period. As predicted (see Annual Statement 2025), cash collection in the first half of 2026 was buoyed by the receipt of tax credits related to both calendar 2024 and 2025 for a total amount of SEK 7.6 million. The liquidity position remains satisfactory with SEK 4.0 million of cash on hand with access to an additional SEK 37.9 million, representing the undrawn portion of the credit line (SEK 50 million).

Operational progress

The company continues to advance an already robust foundation of products and services with users' genuine needs at the epicentre of its attention. Customer satisfaction continues to build, resulting in resoundingly positive feedback: we receive plaudits for the outstanding accuracy, productivity and versatility that our software tools represent. The latter applies not only to the in-building domain, but also to heterogeneous networks ('hetnets') where our unique capabilities come to the fore. Moreover, recent discussions and ongoing projects with existing and prospective customers unveil our capacity to effectively handle the dense outdoor segment, magnifying our traditional addressable marketplace.

Channel expansion

With awareness on the rise, we are increasingly often approached by go-to-market partners. In the first six months of the year, we entered into agreements with highly qualified resellers spanning as diverse territories as North America, Europe and Australia. We attracted more than a handful of new customers and we extended our business relationships with more than 20 existing ones on a global basis. There is a healthy inflow of inquiries from customers large and small that widen our pipeline of opportunities and underpin our sense of a strengthened competitive position pointing to forthcoming market share gains.

Power of AI

Rightly handled, AI can be transformed into a boon for software companies. This applies in particular to those whose applications are renowned for domain leadership, are dependent on huge amounts of true-to-reality data, are difficult to expertly navigate for non-specialists, and are subject to cumbersome, repetitive and tedious workflows. Meeting all these salient criteria, Ranplan is well positioned to capitalise on the power of AI, allowing us to embark on volume expansion and enhance value creation.

Agentic support

We will introduce AI assistants that not only automate manual tasks but, more importantly, simplify complex workflows and accelerate users' learning. In the future, wireless engineers will be able to interact with our tools by simply describing their objectives and providing the necessary context. Within minutes, they will receive well-founded outcomes and recommendations from interactive agents that result in network designs including digital twins meeting predefined performance requirements while minimising total lifecycle cost. As part of our existing hybrid business model, these intuitive AI assistants alongside other productivity-enhancing features will be offered to customers as a cloud-hosted service.

Champion of open formats

Few factors hinder the operational efficiency of telecom more than the continued reliance on proprietary file formats. While once the only viable option, such closed concepts obstruct seamless data exchange between software systems, stifle innovation, and limit the flexibility to adopt mix-and-match, best-of-breed solutions. Removing these barriers is essential to realising the potential of AI using standardised APIs. Through concrete action, including large-scale deliverables, Ranplan has been and continues to be an ardent and avid protagonist of open file formats in the spirit of BIM (Building Information Modelling). We will continue to build on these movements in the coming years, providing customers with the tools to break free from vendor lock-ins, attain frictionless interoperability and maximise productive yields.

Prepared for 6G

We will continue to focus on the growth segments of the future - mission-critical networks encompassing private wireless and public safety - where the calibres of our products and services come well into play. A market acceleration can be envisaged in the lead-up to 6G by the end of the decade. Special attention will be devoted to airborne communication vehicles (drones, satellites) and sensor-rich cognitive networks in close interaction with AI-data centres. These developments will call for significant investments in the uplink to the wireless networks to ensure that capacity, latency, reliability and throughput - key performance metrics we already address - meet the most exacting of requirements.

Operating leverage

Whilst refraining from providing any financial guidance until visibility so allows, we remain confident that we possess the means to catapult net sales - a few orders could more than double our turnover - and generate returns befitting a software licensing model with gross margins in the vicinity of 100%. We will adopt a disciplined approach to capturing business opportunities and ensuring operational efficiencies. Finally, I want to extend my thanks to all members of staff for the diligence and resilience they display.

Per Lindberg, CEO

The complete report is attached to this press release and is available at www.ranplanwireless.com

For further information, please contact:

Per Lindberg, CEO

Tel: +46 79 340 7592

per.lindberg@ranplanwireless.com

Certified Adviser

beQuoted AB is the Company's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North.

info@bequoted.com

Ranplan Wireless pioneers software solutions for the design, optimization and simulation of in-building and urban outdoor wireless networks. Supporting a wide range of technologies-including 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, IoT, TETRA, and P25-our solutions enable an ecosystem of companies to deploy next-generation wireless networks for diverse applications. Our open platform, intelligent automation, and 3D ray-tracing simulations streamline the network planning process, expertly identifying potential issues and optimizing network performance for reliable connectivity. This results in an unparalleled quality of service, ensuring seamless and efficient wireless communication for end users and businesses. For more information, visit www.ranplanwireless.com.

Ranplan Wireless is a subsidiary of Ranplan Group AB (Nasdaq First North: RPLAN) whose head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. The group operates out of offices in the UK, USA and China.