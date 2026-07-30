Second-hand platforms and value-focused retailers are disrupting Western Europe's fashion market, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of online spending

Fashion remains one of the largest and most resilient categories in Western European e-commerce, accounting for approximately 20% of online consumer spending across key markets, according to the latest NIQ (NYSE: NIQ) report, Decoding the Fashion E-commerce European Market in 2026. The study analyzes the behaviour of more than 2 million online shoppers across 10 European countries, providing one of the most comprehensive views of the region's online fashion landscape.

While fashion continues to play a central role in e-commerce, the category is entering a new phase of maturity. Across Europe, total e-commerce sales grew by 5% over the past year, compared with 3% growth for online fashion sales, highlighting the need for brands and retailers to find new avenues for growth.

Key findings of the report:

Fashion remains a core e-commerce category

Fashion represents around one-fifth of total online spending across Western Europe.

across Western Europe. It remains one of the largest e-commerce sectors, second only to hi-tech purchases in many markets.

Despite its scale, category growth is moderating as consumers are becoming more cautious and selective in what they are buying.

Market fragmentation is accelerating

The European fashion e-commerce market is becoming increasingly fragmented, with consumers shopping across a growing mix of platforms and business models. Established fashion specialists now compete alongside marketplaces, direct-to-consumer brands, off-price players, second-hand platforms and social commerce channels.

Major operators such as Zalando, Amazon, Vinted, Shein, Temu and TikTok Shop are serving different consumer needs from value and convenience to brand discovery, sustainability and curated shopping experiences.

Gen Z demand for value and discovery

Growth is increasingly driven by younger consumers, particularly Generation Z, who are influencing trends, platform choice, and purchasing behaviour across the region.

At the same time, older consumers remain highly valuable. While shoppers aged 18-29 account for a growing share of fashion buyers, consumers aged 40-44 continue to generate some of the highest annual spending levels, creating opportunities for premium brands and omnichannel retailers.

Sportswear continues to outperform the wider market

Sportswear remains one of the strongest-performing segments in European fashion.

71% of sportswear brands recorded growth over the past year, compared with 51% of fashion brands overall.

The rise of Gorpcore the trend that blends outdoor and technical apparel with everyday fashion is creating new opportunities for brands.

the trend that blends outdoor and technical apparel with everyday fashion is creating new opportunities for brands. Gorpcore shoppers spend significantly more than traditional activewear buyers and continue to deliver above-average growth rates.

Black Friday remains a critical growth moment

Promotional events continue to play an important role in fashion e-commerce performance.

Black Friday now accounts for 9% of annual online fashion sales in Europe

Fashion remains one of the most purchased categories during the event.

Consumers are increasingly willing to try new brands during promotional periods, making Black Friday a key acquisition opportunity for retailers.

Second-hand fashion moves into the mainstream

The report highlights that resale is no longer a niche segment but a structural growth driver within fashion e-commerce. Consumers are increasingly embracing pre-owned apparel as a way to combine value, sustainability and access to premium brands.

This trend is particularly pronounced among younger shoppers, who are more likely to incorporate both new and second-hand fashion within their purchasing journeys. As a result, resale platforms are becoming an increasingly important part of the competitive ecosystem alongside traditional retailers and marketplaces.

A market entering its next stage of evolution

Ismail El Ouardirhi, Sales Director Omnicommerce Solutions, commented "The next phase of fashion e-commerce growth in Western Europe will be driven by shifting consumer attention and wallet share, with Gen Z shoppers, the rise of resale, and value-led platforms reshaping the market. As consumer journeys become increasingly fluid and influenced by identity, comfort, and inspiration, brands that deeply understand evolving shopper preferences will be well positioned to drive discovery and conversion."

About the study

Decoding the Fashion E-commerce European Market in 2026 is based on NIQ Digital Purchases data covering more than 2 million online shoppers across Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Learn more about this study here.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behaviour and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

2026 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release about NIQ's study on Western European fashion e-commerce, may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as "will", "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "believes," "forecasts," "plan," "look ahead," "indicates", and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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