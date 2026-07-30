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WKN: 5390 | ISIN: NL000DESTIN0 | Ticker-Symbol:
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DESTINUS GROUP BV Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Destinus Group BV: Destinus selected among the five highest-ranked applicants in the European Defence Agency's Sentinel Strike Challenge

Following Stage 1 evaluation, Destinus has been invited to demonstrate its system in EDA's operational experimentation campaign in Portugal this autumn.

BRUSSELS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Destinus, a European developer and manufacturer of strike missile systems and interceptor systems, has been ranked among the five highest-scoring applicants in Stage 1 of the European Defence Agency's Prize Contest "Sentinel Strike Challenge" on loitering munitions, run through EDA's Hub for European Defence Innovation (HEDI). As a Stage 1 winner, Destinus is invited to Stage 2 of the contest: an operational experimentation campaign hosted by the Portuguese Army at the Santa Margarida Military Training Area.

The Sentinel Strike Challenge supports the operational experimentation of emerging loitering munition capabilities in Europe. It is designed to generate comparable operational evidence on the performance, resilience, reliability, safety and operational suitability of complete systems, assessed across the full precision strike mission cycle - from mission planning and launch through target detection, engagement and post-strike assessment - in realistic, degraded and contested conditions. Stage 2 takes place within EDA's Operational Experimentation Campaign 2026 (OPEX26 PT), conducted in conjunction with the Portuguese Army's ARTEX26 experimentation exercise, from 28 September to 9 October 2026.

Destinus will demonstrate a complete loitering munition system developed and produced in Europe with operational experience in demanding environments. The selection follows an evaluation of technical proposals submitted by applicants from across participating EU Member States.

Stage 2 results will be announced at the EDA Annual Conference in early 2027.

Contact:
destinus@fticonsulting.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/destinus-selected-among-the-five-highest-ranked-applicants-in-the-european-defence-agencys-sentinel-strike-challenge-302838345.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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