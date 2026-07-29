Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Chipotle Raises Full Year Comparable Sales Guidance On Strong Q2 Momentum

"RECIPE FOR GROWTH" STRATEGY YIELDS COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES OF 2.2% ON SECOND CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF IMPROVING TRANSACTION COMP
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Second quarter highlights, year over year:
- Total revenue increased 9.3% to $3.3 billion
- Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%
- Operating margin was 15.7%, a decrease from 18.2%
- Restaurant level operating margin1 was 25.2%, a decrease from 27.4%
- Diluted earnings per share remained flat at $0.32
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 remained flat at $0.33
- Opened 100 company-owned restaurants, with 80 locations including a Chipotlane. We also opened one international partner-operated restaurant.
"Our positive results reflect the momentum we're building as our Recipe for Growth strategy continues to take shape," said Scott Boatwright, Chief Executive Officer, Chipotle. "We're seeing encouraging progress because we're focused on the right growth drivers-bringing meaningful menu innovation to our guests, deepening engagement through Chipotle Rewards, elevating hospitality in every restaurant, and expanding opportunities to serve more group occasions. These efforts are building a stronger business and reinforcing our confidence in Chipotle's ability to deliver sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value."
Results for the three months ended June 30, 2026:
Total revenue in the second quarter of 2026 was $3.3 billion, an increase of 9.3% compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by new restaurant openings and, to a lesser extent, comparable restaurant sales. Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, consisting of a 1.2% increase in average check and a 1.0% increase in transactions. Digital sales represented 38.3% of total food and beverage revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase from 35.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
During the second quarter we opened 100 company-owned restaurants, of which 80 included a Chipotlane, and one international partner-operated restaurant. Chipotlanes continue to perform well and are helping enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins and returns.
Food, beverage and packaging costs in the second quarter of 2026 were 29.7% of total revenue, an increase from 28.9% in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by inflation, primarily from beef and freight, and higher protein and produce usage. These increases were partially offset by the benefit of menu price increases and lower avocado and dairy costs.
Labor costs in the second quarter of 2026 were 25.0% of total revenue, an increase from 24.7% in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher employee compensation, including wage inflation and performance-based bonuses, and additional restaurant labor supporting operational execution, including hospitality initiatives. These headwinds were partially offset by the benefit from menu price increases.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were $190.5 million, compared to $172.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by legal reserves, performance bonuses, wages, and restructuring costs, partially offset by lower stock-based compensation. Adjusted general and administrative expenses1 for the second quarter of 2026 were $176.2 million, compared to $159.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.
The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 24.3%, a decrease from 24.5% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in U.S. federal income tax credits, partially offset by lower tax benefits from stock option exercises and equity vesting.
Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $403.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $436.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2026 was $418.9 million, or $0.33 per adjusted diluted share, compared to $450.4 million, or $0.33 per adjusted diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.
During the second quarter of 2026 we repurchased $630.7 million of stock at an average price per share of $32.55. As of June 30, 2026, $1.7 billion remained available under share repurchase authorizations from our Board of Directors, including an additional $1.3 billion in authorizations approved by our Board of Directors on June 11, 2026. The repurchase authorization may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.
More information will be available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC in accordance with applicable rules.
Outlook
For 2026, management is anticipating the following:
- Full year comparable restaurant sales growth in the low single digit range
- 350 to 370 new restaurant openings, which includes 10 to 15 international partner-operated restaurants. Around 80% of new company-owned restaurants will have a Chipotlane
- An estimated underlying full year effective tax rate between 24% and 26% before discrete items
Definitions
The following definitions apply to these terms as used throughout this release:
- Comparable restaurant sales, or sales comps, and comparable restaurant transactions, represent the change in period-over-period total revenue or transactions for company-owned restaurants in operation for at least 13 full calendar months.
- Average restaurant sales refers to the average trailing 12-month food and beverage revenue for company-owned restaurants in operation for at least 12 full calendar months.
- Restaurant level operating margin represents total revenue less direct restaurant operating costs, expressed as a percent of total revenue.
- Digital sales represent food and beverage revenue for company-owned restaurants generated through the Chipotle website, Chipotle app or third-party delivery aggregators. Digital sales include revenue deferrals associated with Chipotle Rewards.
- Partner-operated restaurants represent Chipotle restaurants over which Chipotle does not have a controlling financial interest and for which Chipotle does not directly manage day-to-day operations. This includes restaurants operated by third parties pursuant to license or franchise agreements and restaurants in which Chipotle holds a minority, non-controlling ownership interest.
Conference Call Details and Supplemental Slides
Chipotle will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 4:30 PM Eastern time to discuss second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update for the third quarter to date. In connection with the call, supplemental slides for the call will be available on the company's website at ir.chipotle.com/presentations.
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or, for international callers, by dialing 1-412-317-6061 and entering code: 3937444. The call will be webcast live on the company's website at ir.chipotle.com/events. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.
About Chipotle
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,200 restaurants as of June 30, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in the United States, Canada and Europe. With nearly 140,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, in the July 29, 2026, conference call and in the supplemental slides for the call are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements under "Outlook," and about our anticipated full year 2026 comparable restaurant sales growth, the number of new company-owned and international partner-operated restaurant openings in 2026, expected number of restaurants with Chipotlanes, and estimated underlying effective 2026 full year tax rate, as well as statements about the expected success of our "Recipe for Growth" strategy, our future food, beverage, packaging, labor, general and administrative and other costs, future estimated tax rates and future long-term prospects. We use words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "should", "may", "approximately", "estimate", "confident", "assuming", "expect", "intend", "project", "target", "goal" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions, to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information available to us as of the date of this release and speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements, including but not limited to: wage inflation and state or local regulations mandating higher minimum wages; the competitive labor market, which impacts our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; the impact of any union organizing efforts and our responses to such efforts; increases in ingredient and other operating costs due to inflation, global conflicts, severe weather, our Food with Integrity philosophy, tariffs, or trade restrictions; intermittent supply shortages relating to our Food with Integrity philosophy, rapid expansion, limited time offerings, and supply chain disruptions; risks and impacts of food safety incidents and food-borne illnesses; our reliance on certain information technology systems and potential material failures, interruptions, or outages; risks that our investments in new technology and technological innovations may not generate returns; privacy and cybersecurity risks, including breaches, unauthorized access, theft, modification, destruction, or ransom of guest or employee personal or confidential information stored on our network or the network of third party providers; the impact of competition, including from sources outside the restaurant industry; the impact of government laws and regulations relating to our employees, employment practices, restaurant design and construction, and the sale of food or alcoholic beverages; our ability to achieve our planned growth, such as the costs and availability of suitable new restaurant sites, construction materials, and contractors and restaurant equipment; the expected costs and risks related to our international expansion, including through partner-operated restaurants in the Middle East, Asia, and Mexico; our ability to achieve expected levels of comparable restaurant sales due to factors such as changes in guests' perceptions of our brand, including as a result of negative publicity or social media posts and decreased consumer spending or restaurant visits, or the inability to increase menu prices or realize the benefits of menu price increases; failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance or any announced guidance and the impact thereof; the potential impact of activist shareholder actions or tactics; failure to attract or retain key executive talent; the impact of our brand, marketing, promotional, advertising, and pricing strategies, digital platform and menu innovations; our reliance on third party delivery services and the information technology infrastructure; and enforcement and litigation risks, including possible governmental actions and potential litigation related to food safety incidents, cybersecurity incidents, employment or privacy laws, advertising claims, contract disputes, or other matters. In addition, many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, or could be, exacerbated by any worsening of the global business and macroeconomic environment. These statements also are subject to other risk factors described from time to time in our SEC reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are available on the investor relations page of our website at ir.Chipotle.com.
1
Restaurant level operating margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted general and administrative expenses, and non-GAAP effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP measures and further information are set forth in the table at the end of this press release.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
2026
2025
Food and beverage revenue
$ 3,332,792
99.5 %
$ 3,047,754
99.5 %
Delivery service revenue
15,770
0.5
15,639
0.5
Total revenue
3,348,562
100.0
3,063,393
100.0
Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation
Food, beverage and packaging
993,573
29.7
885,989
28.9
Labor
836,450
25.0
756,261
24.7
Occupancy
174,210
5.2
154,250
5.0
Other operating costs
499,764
14.9
428,663
14.0
General and administrative expenses
190,471
5.7
172,151
5.6
Depreciation and amortization
98,327
2.9
90,945
3.0
Pre-opening costs
16,364
0.5
10,610
0.3
Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals
13,808
0.4
5,467
0.2
Total operating expenses
2,822,967
84.3
2,504,336
81.8
Income from operations
525,595
15.7
559,057
18.2
Interest and other income, net
7,677
0.2
18,355
0.6
Income before income taxes
533,272
15.9
577,412
18.8
Provision for income taxes
129,725
3.9
141,285
4.6
Net income
$ 403,547
12.1 %
$ 436,127
14.2 %
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.32
$ 0.32
Diluted
$ 0.32
$ 0.32
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,277,363
1,344,955
Diluted
1,279,064
1,350,236
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Six months ended June 30,
2026
2025
Food and beverage revenue
$ 6,405,522
99.5 %
$ 5,907,585
99.5 %
Delivery service revenue
31,282
0.5
31,061
0.5
Total revenue
6,436,804
100.0
5,938,646
100.0
Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation
Food, beverage and packaging
1,906,919
29.6
1,724,392
29.0
Labor
1,641,861
25.5
1,474,487
24.8
Occupancy
344,091
5.3
304,091
5.1
Other operating costs
980,407
15.2
843,824
14.2
General and administrative expenses
394,191
6.1
344,934
5.8
Depreciation and amortization
195,045
3.0
178,156
3.0
Pre-opening costs
28,005
0.4
18,820
0.3
Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals
23,627
0.4
11,635
0.2
Total operating expenses
5,514,146
85.7
4,900,339
82.5
Income from operations
922,658
14.3
1,038,307
17.5
Interest and other income, net
16,419
0.3
40,608
0.7
Income before income taxes
939,077
14.6
1,078,915
18.2
Provision for income taxes
232,706
3.6
256,189
4.3
Net income
$ 706,371
11.0 %
$ 822,726
13.9 %
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.55
$ 0.61
Diluted
$ 0.55
$ 0.61
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,287,792
1,349,737
Diluted
1,290,462
1,355,478
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 228,199
$ 350,545
Accounts receivable, net
100,307
156,466
Inventory
46,622
49,508
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
115,953
120,450
Income tax receivable
-
91,393
Investments
449,658
698,591
Total current assets
940,739
1,466,953
Leasehold improvements, property and equipment, net
2,866,970
2,679,361
Long-term investments
97,079
197,123
Restricted cash
35,554
35,364
Operating lease assets
4,768,273
4,463,010
Other assets
134,031
130,781
Goodwill
21,939
21,939
Total assets
$ 8,864,585
$ 8,994,531
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 255,125
$ 212,813
Accrued payroll and benefits
284,595
250,126
Accrued liabilities
219,020
182,448
Unearned revenue
218,795
240,375
Current operating lease liabilities
317,002
302,380
Income tax payable
20,543
-
Total current liabilities
1,315,080
1,188,142
Long-term operating lease liabilities
5,102,194
4,773,434
Deferred income tax liabilities
163,473
125,674
Other liabilities
84,047
76,674
Total liabilities
6,664,794
6,163,924
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 11,500,000 shares authorized, 1,267,838 and
12,678
13,044
Additional paid-in capital
2,263,510
2,204,944
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,233)
(7,289)
Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit)
(67,164)
619,908
Total shareholders' equity
2,199,791
2,830,607
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 8,864,585
$ 8,994,531
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
2026
2025
Operating activities
Net income
$ 706,371
$ 822,726
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
195,045
178,156
Deferred income tax provision
37,805
(9,890)
Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals
22,981
11,056
Provision for credit losses
(335)
(1,247)
Stock-based compensation expense
54,518
75,150
Other
906
7,622
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
54,640
39,946
Inventory
2,773
8,493
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,809)
(3,606)
Operating lease assets
164,061
150,957
Other assets
3,354
(362)
Accounts payable
37,130
12,360
Accrued payroll and benefits
36,433
(24,689)
Accrued liabilities
45,300
2,126
Unearned revenue
(12,652)
(25,555)
Income tax payable/receivable
111,882
(13,433)
Operating lease liabilities
(127,943)
(113,450)
Other long-term liabilities
1,543
2,042
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,332,003
1,118,402
Investing activities
Purchases of leasehold improvements, property and equipment
(397,601)
(305,395)
Purchases of investments
(5,520)
(6,500)
Maturities of investments
349,766
319,962
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(53,355)
8,067
Financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
(1,354,905)
(997,055)
Tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards
(49,397)
(33,319)
Other financing activities
2,798
1,540
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,401,504)
(1,028,834)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
700
(786)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(122,156)
96,849
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
385,909
778,379
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$ 263,753
$ 875,228
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Income taxes paid(1)
$ 82,670
$ 279,327
Purchases of leasehold improvements, property and equipment accrued in accounts payable and
$ 97,015
$ 75,585
Repurchase of common stock accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 12,487
$ 9,016
(1) Included in the income taxes paid amount is $93,000 related to the purchase of federal transferable energy credits for the 2026 tax year.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
The following table details company-owned restaurant unit data for the periods indicated:
For the three months ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Opened
100
49
132
84
61
Permanent closures
(3)
(1)
(5)
(4)
(2)
Relocations
(1)
-
(1)
(3)
(1)
Total
4,186
4,090
4,042
3,916
3,839
Average restaurant sales
$ 3,102
$ 3,094
$ 3,104
$ 3,132
$ 3,142
Comparable restaurant sales increase/(decrease)
2.2 %
0.5 %
(2.5 %)
0.3 %
(4.0 %)
The following table details partner-operated restaurant unit data for the periods indicated:
For the three months ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Opened
1
-
7
2
-
Total
15
14
14
7
5
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Below are definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures in this release. The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net income is net income excluding restaurant asset impairment, corporate asset impairment and gains, restructuring expenses, certain legal proceedings, stock-based compensation retention and loss on investments.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding.
Adjusted general and administrative expenses are general and administrative expenses excluding expenses related to restructuring, certain legal proceedings and stock-based compensation retention.
The adjusted effective income tax rate is the effective income tax rate adjusted to reflect the after-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments.
Restaurant level operating margin is equal to the revenues generated by our restaurants less direct restaurant operating costs, which consist of food, beverage and packaging, labor, occupancy and other operating costs, expressed as a percent of total revenue. This performance measure primarily includes the costs that restaurant level managers can directly control and excludes other costs that are essential to conduct our business. Management uses restaurant level operating margin as a measure of restaurant performance. Management believes restaurant level operating margin is useful because it highlights trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.
We present these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance across periods. These adjustments are intended to provide greater transparency of underlying performance and to allow investors to evaluate our business on the same basis as management, which uses these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance.
Our adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted effective income tax rate, and restaurant level operating margin measures may not be comparable to other companies' adjusted measures. These adjustments are not necessarily indicative of what our actual financial performance would have been during the periods presented and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, our results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further details regarding these adjustments are included in the tables below.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
2026
2025
Net income
$ 403,547
$ 436,127
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Impairment and exit costs:
Restaurant asset impairment(1)
3,933
-
Corporate asset impairment and other corporate (gains)/costs(2)
-
(1,484)
Corporate restructuring costs:
Recipe for Growth restructuring(3)
3,346
-
Legal proceedings-General and administrative(4)
10,000
-
Stock-based compensation(5)
925
12,213
Investment unrealized loss(6)
-
6,168
Total non-GAAP adjustments
18,204
16,897
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above(7)
(2,845)
(2,619)
After tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
15,359
14,278
Adjusted net income
$ 418,906
$ 450,405
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
1,279,064
1,350,236
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.32
$ 0.32
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.33
$ 0.33
(1)
Operating lease asset and leasehold improvements, property, plant and equipment impairment charges and other
(2)
Lease remeasurement gain for vacated office space.
(3)
Cost related to restructuring, including employee severance, recruitment, other third-party restructuring costs, and
(4)
Estimated liability recognized in general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of
(5)
Stock-based compensation for retention equity awards granted to certain executives in connection with the former
(6)
Charges for an unrealized loss in a long-term investment.
(7)
Adjustments related to the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, which were determined based on the nature of the
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
2026
2025
General and administrative expenses
$ 190,471
$ 172,151
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Recipe for Growth restructuring(1)
(3,346)
-
Legal proceedings-General and administrative(2)
(10,000)
-
Stock-based compensation(3)
(925)
(12,213)
Total non-GAAP adjustments
(14,271)
(12,213)
Adjusted general and administrative expenses
$ 176,200
$ 159,938
(1)
Cost related to restructuring, including employee severance, recruitment, other third-party restructuring costs, and
(2)
Estimated liability recognized in general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of
(3)
Stock-based compensation for retention equity awards granted to certain executives in connection with the former
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
(unaudited)
Three months ended
2026
2025
Effective income tax rate
24.3 %
24.5 %
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(1)
(0.3)
(0.3)
Adjusted effective income tax rate
24.0 %
24.2 %
(1)
Adjustments related to the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, which were determined based on the nature of the
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Restaurant Level Operating Margin
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
2026
Percent of
2025
Percent of
Income from operations
$ 525,595
15.7 %
$ 559,057
18.2 %
Non-GAAP Adjustments
General and administrative expenses
190,471
5.7
172,151
5.6
Depreciation and amortization
98,327
2.9
90,945
3.0
Pre-opening costs
16,364
0.5
10,610
0.3
Impairment, closure costs, and asset disposals
13,808
0.4
5,467
0.2
Total non-GAAP Adjustments
318,970
9.5
279,173
9.1
Restaurant level operating margin
$ 844,565
25.2 %
$ 838,230
27.4 %
SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.