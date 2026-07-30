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WKN: A42GY0 | ISIN: US75867H1068 | Ticker-Symbol:
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REFORMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
30.07.2026 01:00 Uhr
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Reformation Inc.: Reformation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reformation Inc. ("Reformation"), the global womenswear brand, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,062,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Reformation is offering 9,478,821 shares of common stock and certain of its existing stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") are offering 4,583,679 shares of common stock. In connection with the offering, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,109,375 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 30, 2026 under the ticker symbol "REF." The closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 31, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers, and Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunning managers on the offering. Guggenheim Securities, Baird, William Blair and BTIG are acting as additional bookrunning managers on the offering. Telsey Advisory Group is acting as co-manager on the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 29, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at [email protected] and [email protected] ; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Reformation
Reformation is the largest sustainable womenswear brand on the planet (that we know of, anyways). We make beautiful, timeless apparel and accessories that inspire confidence across life stages and occasions. Over the past 17 years, we've built a culturally resonant brand designed to challenge retail conventions. Our business model pairs a smart approach to merchandising with a responsive supply chain, allowing us to consistently deliver covetable, on-trend products to more than one million active customers. Today, Reformation operates 70 retail stores across the US, UK, Canada and France, and serves more than 150 countries around the world through its e-commerce platform.

SOURCE Reformation Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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