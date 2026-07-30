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WKN: 881347 | ISIN: CA3495531079 | Ticker-Symbol: 12F
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 08:39
50,08 Euro
-0,48 % -0,24
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,1450,4810:39
50,1450,4810:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 00:54 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fortis Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividends - 2026

This news release constitutes a "Designated News Release" incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement dated December 9, 2024 to Fortis' short form base shelf prospectus dated December 9, 2024.

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends payable on September 1, 2026 to the Shareholders of Record of the following Shares of the Corporation at the close of business on August 19, 2026:

  • $0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F";
  • $0.3826875 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G";
  • $0.26144 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H";
  • $0.23542 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I";
  • $0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J";
  • $0.3418125 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K";
  • $0.3433125 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M"; and,
  • $0.64 per share on the Common Shares.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes. All amounts are given in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

About Fortis
Fortis is a diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2025 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $77 billion as at March 31, 2026. The Corporation's 9,900 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and the Cayman Islands.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedarplus.ca, or www.sec.gov.

A.pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0bc22530-faf1-45c5-bc10-fff27ccdb807

For more information, please contact:

Investor Enquiries
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com
Media Enquiries
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Government Relations
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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