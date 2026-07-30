

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA), the French Dutch airline company, Thursday reported lower earnings for the second quarter compared to the same period last year. However, revenue increased by 9.9 percent.



Further, the company revised its outlook for fiscal 2026.



Quarterly earnings decreased 71 percent to €190 million from €649 million of last year.



'As expected, the sharp increase in fuel prices significantly impacted our results during the second quarter. Thanks to agile pricing and cost discipline, we were largely able to mitigate this strong headwind, proving once again the resilience of our business model. We delivered strong commercial performance on the back of a steady demand for premium travel, notably on the Asian and North American markets. Going forward, we still expect to navigate in a highly volatile environment.', commented Benjamin Smith, Group CEO



However, revenue increased to €9.27 billion from €8.4 billion of previous year.



Passenger flying the airline grew 3.9 percent to 28.3 million year over year.



Group unit revenue per ASK was up 8.7% year-on-year at constant currency, due to premiumization, reduced industry capacity as a result of the Middle East conflict and increased ticket prices.



Group Capacity increased 2.6 percent to 86.99 million year on year.



Group traffic grew 2.5percent to 76.26 million year on year.



Group Passenger load factor remained stable at 87.7 percent.



Looking forward to the full year, the airline company now expects capacity to be up by +2% to +3% compared to 2025. Previous expectation was +2% to +4%.



On Wednesday, shares closed at €11.84, down 2.27% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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